Trump tweets about Democrats, Freedom Caucus after health care bill fails

WASHINGTON — President Trump initially publicly blamed Democrats for the failure of the Republican health care bill. But on Sunday morning, he hit the Freedom Caucus and outside groups, too, tweeting that Democrats in Washington are “smiling” after the conservative Republicans “saved” Planned Parenthood and Obamacare.

Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2017

In his initial response to the bill’s failure, Mr. Trump placed the blame squarely on Democrats, although it was clear from the outset that there would be never be Democratic votes for the House Republican measure, which was yanked from the floor when it was clear that it didn’t have enough support to pass.

The failure to win over the Freedom Caucus — made up of the most conservative members in the House — ultimately doomed the American Health Care Act, resulting in an embarrassing failure in the first legislative test of Mr. Trump’s presidency.

Outside conservative groups Heritage Action and Club for Growth, among others, also strongly opposed the legislation and pressured House conservatives to vote against the bill.