Texas congressman resigns from Freedom Caucus after failure of health care bill

Texas Congressman Ted Poe has resigned from the Freedom Caucus in the aftermath of the failure of Republicans to replace the Affordable Care Act, CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds reports.

In a statement from his office, Poe said, “In order to deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward.”

Poe had not disclosed his vote on the GOP bill, but he was not among those CBS News had reported to be “no” votes.

“Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do,” he continued. “Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective Member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas. It is time to lead.”

