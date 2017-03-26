Police investigating shooting near Bar Louie

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A person was shot multiple times around 10 o’clock Sunday night near Bar Louie.

Chattanooga Police say the suspect fled the scene onto I-75.

They have not released any suspect info at this time

Hamilton Place says they are working with police as they continue their investigation.

News 12 Now will bring you updates as they become available.

