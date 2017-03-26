Local Red Cross celebrates Red Cross Month

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Every year since World War II, the President of the United States designates March as Red Cross month.

Its purpose is to recognize its volunteers and encourage local involvement.

Tennessee Executive Director Julia Wright says 90% of the work they do is done by a volunteers.

“We had volunteer teams out installing smoke alarms for free in a couple of areas in Soddy Daisy on Saturday and we’ll be doing more of those types of events throughout the year,” Wright says.

The American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee serves Hamilton and nine other surrounding counties.

 

