March 26, 2017, 10:34 AM | In a 50-plus-year career, CBS Sports announcer Verne Lundquist has made some of the most memorable calls spanning a variety of sports, from football to figure skating. Lundquist talks with Jim Axelrod about some of the thrilling highlights of his career; about his life away from sports; and how he and his wife Nancy share a love for symphonic music in the community they call home, Steamboat Springs, Colo.