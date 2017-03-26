Calendar: Week of March 27

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:

Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court.



Tuesday is Alert Day, when the American Diabetes Association encourages us to take an online test to determine our risk for Type 2 diabetes.



On Wednesday, something completely different: Monty Python’s Eric Idle celebrates his 74th birthday.

To watch Eric Idle perform “Galaxy Song” from “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life,” click on the video player below:

[embedded content]

Galaxy Song – Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life by Monty Python on YouTube



Thursday kicks off the Academy of Country Music’s Party for a Cause, a four-day series of concerts in Las Vegas to benefit the Academy’s philanthropic arm.

[embedded content]

ACM Party for a Cause 2017 by Las Vegas Events on YouTube



On Friday, Bob Dylan releases his new album “Triplicate,” featuring 30 new recordings of classic American songs.

To hear Bob Dylan’s “I Could Have Told You” from “Triplicate,” click on the video player below

[embedded content]

Bob Dylan – I Could Have Told You (Audio) by BobDylanVEVO on YouTube



While on Saturday, pranksters around the world celebrate April Fools’ Day. You have been warned!