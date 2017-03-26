10th Native American Heritage Festival held

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The 10th annual Native American Heritage Festival and Pow Wow brought in more groups to the event than ever before.

The two day event attracted over 30 tribes from as far as central Mexico.

It was held at the First Tennessee Pavilion.

Performers, artists and food were brought in to educate and enhance community awareness to Chattanooga.

Attendees were able to get hands on experience in weaving, bow making and wood carving.

“It’s an Indian gathering for me. I came to see all my friends and buddies. And dancing for all my elderly people, too,” said Paco Cruz, a warrior dance performer.

Several thousand people attend the event each year.