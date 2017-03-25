Wonder Woman through the years

H. G. Peter’s original illustration of Wonder Woman (c. 1941).

In a note to Dr. William Moulton Marston, the man who created the character of Wonder Woman, Peter wrote, “I slapped these two out in a hurry. The eagle is tough to handle – when in perspective or in profile, he doesn’t show up clearly – the shoes look like a stenographer’s. I think the idea might be incorporated as a sort of Roman contraption.”

Marston responded: “I think the gal with hand up is very cute. I like her skirt, legs, hair. Bracelets okay + boots. …”

