Weather Update: Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Mild weather continues with several chances for wet weather.



Breezy on Saturday with a south wind 10-15 mph and some stronger gusts. Cloudy skies and a few peaks of sunshine through the morning and afternoon. Then, showers and thunderstorms move in during the evening. Highs will be in the mid 70’s.

Scattered showers will last into Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 70’s later on.

Clearing early Monday, then more clouds and some showers arriving late evening. Those last into early Tuesday.

Temperatures remain in the low to mid 70’s for most of next week – that’s above average for this time of year.

Some sunshine expected Wednesday, then another chance at weather weather late week.