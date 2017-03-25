Vehicle Crashes through Motel 6

Dalton, GA (WDEF) – The Dalton Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Motel 6 on Highway 41 and Tibbs Road this morning.

The 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix involved in the incident was traveling southbound on Highway 41, failed to follow the road, and instead drove through a restaurant parking lot and into the back of the motel building. The vehicle crashed into the bathroom area.

The driver, a 17 year-old, caused severe damage to one of the rooms.

Although no serious injuries were reported, one motel occupant suffered minor injuries after their bed was pushed towards the front wall of the room.

There is no indication of drug or alcohol use, but the driver did admit to texting before the crash and has been charged with using a cell phone while driving under the age of 18.

The crash is still under investigation and further charges are possible.