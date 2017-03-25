VIDEO: Two Fires on Mountain Creek Road

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – It was a busy morning for many city firefighters.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 3500 block of Mountain Creek Road shortly after 9:00am today, finding the attached garage was fully engulfed.

As additional fire crews arrived, some focused on putting out the fire, while others worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other residences. It took approximately 24 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The house is a total loss with damages estimated at $150,000 and displacing three adults and two children. All were reportedly home when the fire broke out, but escaped in time. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While firefighters were on scene with the house fire, they received a report of a large brush fire across the street. Once the house fire was under control, a brush fire was located behind the Trails of Signal Mountain apartment complex.

The firefighters carried rakes, chainsaws, and hoselines up the steep hill and concentrated their efforts on protecting the apartments below.

At the time of this reporting, firefighters were still working the brush fire, but no structures were endangered.

Photo and Video Credit: Bruce Garner / Chattanooga Fire Department