Shooting on Rawlings Street

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Last evening around 10pm, Chattanooga Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Rawlings Street on the report of a person shot.

Upon arriving on the scene, Officers located Regina Orr, 23, lying next to a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently listed in critical condition.

A second victim involved in the incident, Jermichael Wright, 28, showed up at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau is following all actionable leads and ask anyone with further information to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more will be released when available.