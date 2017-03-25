Security, parking, garbage irk Ivanka Trump’s DC neighbors

WASHINGTON (AP) – Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn’t make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting on the curb. A big part of the complaint: a huge security presence, with even a trip to the playground requiring three vans.

Neighbors of Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children complain their quality of life is being ruined by their presence in the $5.5-million home.

“It has been a three-ring circus from the day that they’ve moved in,” said Marietta Robinson, who lives across the street.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and her husband moved into the rental house just after Trump’s inauguration. Both work for Trump in the White House.

