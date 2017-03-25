Security, parking, garbage irk Ivanka Trump’s DC neighbors

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

WASHINGTON (AP) – Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn’t make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting on the curb. A big part of the complaint: a huge security presence, with even a trip to the playground requiring three vans.

Neighbors of Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children complain their quality of life is being ruined by their presence in the $5.5-million home.

“It has been a three-ring circus from the day that they’ve moved in,” said Marietta Robinson, who lives across the street.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and her husband moved into the rental house just after Trump’s inauguration. Both work for Trump in the White House.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Live Coverage at Trump Rally
Read More»
Hamilton County Reacts to Trump’s Win
5 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County Reacts to Trump’s Win
Read More»
5 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Supporter Says She’s Voting Republican for the First Time in her Life
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now