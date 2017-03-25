Phil Mickelson heads to Match Play quarterfinals in Texas

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the first hole during the round of 16 play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Phil Mickelson won three straight holes around the turn and coasted to another victory to reach the quarterfinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Mickelson last reached the quarterfinals in 2004, losing to Davis Love III.

With his 4-and-3 victory over Marc Leishman, Mickelson now has played 57 holes without trailing this week at Austin Country Club. He also has yet to play the 16th, 17th and 18th holes since the second round in 2016.

Next up for Mickelson is Bill Haas, who advanced out of group play by winning a six-hole playoff and then went 18 holes Saturday morning to hold off Kevin Na.

Soren Kjeldsen and Jon Rahm won their fourth-round matches on the 14th hole and face each other in the afternoon.