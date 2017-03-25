No gunshots fired in store burglary at Bellagio in Las Vegas

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Las Vegas police now say there weren’t shots fired during a burglary at a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Authorities initially said Saturday that at least three people entered the store and one of them fired gunshots.

But Vegas police and MGM Resorts International later said that there was no gunfire. The sound of glass breaking was misinterpreted, police said.

No one was injured, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Another initial report indicating an active shooter also proved to be false.

Parts of the casino property were closed for the investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Details announced for ceremony honoring Pat Summitt
Read More»
9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Official: Plane Crashes in Rhea County
Read More»
11 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Guns on campus bill becomes law without Haslam signature
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now