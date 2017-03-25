Man says daughter billed for guardrail that killed her

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) – A Loudon County man says his teenage daughter was billed nearly $3,000 for a guardrail that killed her in a wreck four months ago.

The Knoxville News Sentinel  reports the Tennessee Department of Transportation says the bill was a mistake, and Steven Eimers’ family doesn’t have to pay to replace the guardrail.

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi apologized for what he says was a processing error. He says another letter is being sent to the family.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Eimers’ 17-year-old daughter, Hannah, was killed Nov. 1 when her car left interstate 75 near Niota, traveled into the median and hit the end of the guardrail with the driver’s door. The highway patrol said the guardrail impaled the vehicle and hit the teen in the head and chest.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

Chattanooga
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
High school leaders compete in Chattanooga
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Winter weather impacts local businesses
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Volunteers pack meals to help fight hunger around the world
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now