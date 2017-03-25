Festival highlights social justice, progressive ideas

Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A festival highlighting social justice and progressive ideas was held this afternoon in Chattanooga.

The all-day event and is in it’s first year.

It brought out groups, like Chattanooga YMCA, Democratic Socialist of America and Young Gifted and Black.

It’s purpose is to engage the community and get to know your neighbors.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s important to bring progressive values into the city and reassert that this is what the neighborhoods all about,” said Lane Wilkinson who attended the event.

Activities included free food, spoken poetry and face painting.

  • pneumatictrousers

    Sort of sad and amusing these useless idiots don’t realize that the Progressives were against Social Justice

