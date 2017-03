March 25, 2017, 8:11 AM | PBS’ “Nature” series will premeire “Yosemite,” a sublime look at one of our nation’s most stunning national parks. It’s also a sobering one, as the park’s ecosystem is threatened by climate change. Award-winning nature filmmaker Joseph Pontecorvol, who produced, wrote and served as a cinematographer, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the filming process and the park’s future.