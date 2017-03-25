Deadly shooting sparks standoff with gunman on Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS — A hospital spokeswoman said one person has died in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.

The gunman was barricaded inside a bus along the strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard, police said.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting. She said one person has died and the other is in fair condition.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available on the shooting.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.