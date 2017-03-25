Chattanooga Parks builds pollinator garden for bees

Chattanooga, Tenn (WDEF) — Bees are vital to our food source and when they were added to the endangered species list, Chattanooga’s Parks and Rec decided to do something about it.

The City partnered with the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance, which advocates preservation of watershed areas.

All day Saturday, volunteers came out to help build a new pollinator garden located at the Hawthorne Street Trailhead.

Over 400 different shrubs and grasses were planted.

Pollinators impact a third of our food intake every day

“We’re bringing in more native plants; which helps to bring in more native wildlife and that’s just really important to our parks. Most pollinators are in a decline right now,” says Anna Mathis, Chattanooga Parks Outreach Coordinator.

The new garden will help build the much needed nectar and pollen for butterflies, birds and bees.