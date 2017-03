LaFayette, Georgia (WDEF) — A young boy was airlifted after an accident with an ATV late this afternoon.

The 14-year-old was riding an ATV near Foster Avenue in LaFayette when the vehicle flipped on its side.

The call came in around 3 p.m.

All four lanes of Highway 27 were shut down for some time; they are now reopen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

There is no word yet on his condition.