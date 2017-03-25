Bellagio burglary gunshots spark lockdown on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (CBS News)  — Las Vegas police say they are investigating a burglary at a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Police said in a statement Saturday that a preliminary investigation suggests that at least three people entered the store and one of them fired gunshots. No one was injured.

The hotel was briefly put on lockdown.

A person believed to be a suspect was spotted wearing a pig mask outside of the hotel’s Rolex store and was taken into custody.

Authorities say initial reports indicated there was an active shooter but that proved to be false. Parts of the casino property were closed as police investigated.

**Photo: TWITTER USER @KIR_KAMIL via CBS News
