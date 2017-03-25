Bellagio burglary gunshots spark lockdown on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (CBS News) — Las Vegas police say they are investigating a burglary at a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Police said in a statement Saturday that a preliminary investigation suggests that at least three people entered the store and one of them fired gunshots. No one was injured.

The hotel was briefly put on lockdown.

A person believed to be a suspect was spotted wearing a pig mask outside of the hotel’s Rolex store and was taken into custody.

Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest #bellagio #vegas #rolex #robbery pic.twitter.com/m53T6bHS2z — K (@0pp1las) March 25, 2017

Authorities say initial reports indicated there was an active shooter but that proved to be false. Parts of the casino property were closed as police investigated.

**Photo: TWITTER USER @KIR_KAMIL via CBS News