Who topped Fortune's list of greatest leaders?

Fortune magazine is out with its fourth annual list of the World’s Greatest Leaders. It highlights men and women who inspire others and transform the world.

Here are the top five from the list:

5. Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO

Jeff Bezos

David Ryder/Getty Images

4. Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

gettyimages-625097804.jpg

 Melinda Gates receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama 

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

3. Pope Francis

rtx2wf52.jpg

Pope Francis 

REUTERS/Alessandro Bianch

2. Jack Ma, Alibaba Group executive chairman

ma.jpg

Jack Ma 

Andrew Burton, Getty Images

1. Theo Epstein, Chicago Cubs’ president of baseball operations 

chicago-cubs-world-series-parade-ap-16309662736845.jpg

Theo Epstein holding the Commissioner’s Trophy 

Paul Beaty/AP

To see how these leaders were selected, visit Fortune.com.

0 Comments for this article
