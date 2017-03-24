Weather Update: Friday Morning, March 24, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Temperatures climbing into the weekend, and rain returns late Saturday.



Expected partly clouds skies through the morning. It won’t be as cool with lows in the mid 50’s.

A dry and pleasant day for Friday with some passing clouds with highs around 70. Some clouds and milder overnight with lows in the low 50’s.

A breezy, dry & warm day for Saturday with highs in the 70’s. Scattered showers and storms will move in from the West later into Saturday night with areas of rain lasting through early Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be 71-73 after the showers move off to the East later on.

Mainly dry and warm Monday with highs in the mid 70’s. A few passing showers Tuesday. Some drier weather is expected for the middle of the week with above normal temperatures. Rain and storms may return again by next Friday.

Have a safe weekend !