CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting just before midnight on Jarvis Avenue.

This time, a validated gang member, 32 year old Eric Cal, suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

He was shot in a home in the 1000 block of Jarvis Avenue.

Another person at the home says the shots were fired from outside.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call 423-698-2525.