UPDATE: Chattanooga house fire ruled an accident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – A fire investigator has ruled the cause of this afternoon’s fire at 4921 Cameron Lane as accidental, most likely from an electrical malfunction.

The dollar loss was estimated at $30,000.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire displaced three people, and they are being assisted by volunteers with the American Red Cross.

Chattanooga, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 4921 Cameron Lane on a residential house fire today around 12:30 p.m. The homeowner stated that he returned home to see smoke coming from his roof top vents. The homeowner did not open the door; instead, he called 911.

The fire department arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. Three people live in the house and the American Red Cross was called into assist. An estimate on the dollar loss was not available.

Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS, and EPB were also on scene to provide assistance. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

* Photos by Captain Chuck Hartung