Rep. Fleischmann will vote for Obamacare repeal plan today

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) When the House votes on the President’s health care plan, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann will be with him.

He tells News 12 Now that he will vote for the plan this afternoon.



“Obamacare is failing and it is imperative we do something to move our country forward. Although this bill is not perfect, it provides a solid foundation that I believe should advance to the Senate. Currently, I plan to vote ‘yes’ and am ready to work with my colleagues on improving the American Healthcare Act for all Americans,” said Fleischmann.

_______________

Rep. Scott DesJarlais has been leaning against the plan, but is getting lobbied heavily.

The Congressman, who is also a doctor, wants the bill to end more Obamacare mandates to decrease premiums in the short run.

His office says he spoke to President Trump about it as they flew to Nashville last week.

Rep. DesJarlais also met with Vice President Pence as part of the House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday.

I appreciate the White House’s willingness to meet and make this bill better https://t.co/mmDjlXVu4n — Scott DesJarlais (@DesJarlaisTN04) March 23, 2017

______________

Northwest Georgia Congressman Tom Graves will vote for the health care bill.

He has been tweeting his support this week.

Earlier this week, his staff told the Dalton Daily Citizen, “Rep. Graves strongly supports President Trump’s three-phase health care plan, including the American Health Care Act.”

______________

(AP)

11 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is postponing a planned trip to Arkansas and Tennessee as the House considers a Republican-backed plan to overhaul the health care system.

Pence’s office has confirmed that his trip to Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, has been put off. The vice president had been scheduled to discuss the health care plan at a small business gathering in Little Rock and also travel to Memphis.

Pence has been lobbying House Republicans to support the plan to repeal and replace the health care law. The legislation is expected to go to the House floor for a vote later Friday.

After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017



___

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says, “we’ll see what happens,” in response to a question about what happens if the vote on the Republican-backed health care bill fails in the House.

Trump is offering his support for House Speaker Paul Ryan at a White House event announcing the presidential permit about the Keystone XL pipeline. Asked if Ryan should remain as speaker if the bill fails, Trump says, “Yes.”

The administration is trying to steer a GOP-backed health care bill through the House. The White House and Republican leaders say the vote will be tight and it’s unclear if the legislation will pass.

The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

___

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is telling lawmakers who oppose abortion that a vote against the health care bill would favor Planned Parenthood.

The president tweeted Friday, “the irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan!”

In a bid to coax support from conservatives, House leaders proposed a fresh amendment repealing Obama’s requirement that insurers cover 10 specified services like maternity and mental health care.

Lawmakers will vote later Friday.

Conservatives have demanded the removal of those and other conditions the law imposes on insurers, arguing they drive up premiums.

The president met with members of the Freedom Caucus Thursday in an effort to win them over. But the vote was postponed after administration officials fell short.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)