Police: NYC man killed grandma, left her body on street

NEW YORK — Authorities in New York City say a man killed his grandmother and left her body wrapped in a bedsheet on a Brooklyn street.

Police say 70-year-old Joyce Spears’ body was found near her Crown Heights home at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. An emergency medical services crew pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators say a blood-stained dumbbell and knife were found near the victim. Police say an autopsy will be conducted.

Police later arrested the woman’s 32-year-old grandson, who CBS New York reports is named Barry James. James shared an apartment with his grandmother. He was charged with second-degree murder.