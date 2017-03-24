Police may have solved several storage unit break-ins

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) An arrest in East Ridge this week may have solved several crimes in northwest Georgia.

The Rodeway Inn reported that a couple had checked in using some false information.

Police arrested Ricky Barnette and Jennifer Murray on outstanding warrants.

They also recovered a stolen gun from Chattooga County and property taken from a storage unit in Ringgold.

All three agencies then got warrants to search for additional stolen goods.

And they found more items stolen from storage units in Chattanooga and Catoosa County.

More charges are pending as police continue to link stolen property with their owners.