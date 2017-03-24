No sign of missing Tennessee teen, teacher in Corpus Christi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Corpus Christi police say they’ve been unable to substantiate a tip that a Tennessee school teacher and a student he’s accused of kidnapping were in the South Texas Gulf Coast city.

Tennessee authorities have been hunting for 50-year-old Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who last was seen March 13. Tennessee authorities shared a tip with Corpus Christi police that a vehicle matching the description of Cummins’ car, with Tennessee tags, had been spotted in the city’s North Beach area.

Police say officers checked the area, businesses and surveillance videos Thursday and can’t confirm the information. Police said in a statement they haven’t found any credible witnesses placing either the health sciences teacher or the missing teen in the area about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Houston.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)