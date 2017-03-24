Kate Winslet calls out fat shamers in talk

Kate Winslet has a message for the body shamers out there.

“I decided that I simply wouldn’t listen when they said that my body didn’t fit. This is who I am: the real me. Kate from Reading,” she said at London charity event WE Day UK.

Winslet talked about getting bullied in her youth.

“They called me ‘Blubber.’ Teased me for wanting to act. Locked me in the cupboard. Laughed at me,” she said.

“I felt that I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t look right, and all because I didn’t fit into someone else’s idea of perfect. I didn’t have the perfect body, and I would rarely hear anything positive,” Winslet continued.

But she talked about how she changed her mindset, which ultimately set her up to become a star.

“I fought back. I had to ignore the negative comments. I had to believe in myself. I had to choose to rise above it all, and I had to work hard. You have to be indestructible to do what you love, and believe that you are worth it. And sometimes that’s the hardest part,” said Winslet.

She said of landing her role as Rose in “Titanic”: “The most unlikely candidate — Kate from the sandwich shop in Reading — suddenly acting on one of the biggest movies ever made,” said Winslet.