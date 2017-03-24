Johnthony Walker formally pleads not guilty in Woodmore bus crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: ,

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – School bus driver Johnthony Walker was arraigned this morning in court.

He did not actually appear in court, but on a video feed from jail.

Walker formally pleaded not guilty to six counts of vehicular manslaughter in the deadly crash in November.

He also faces four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver.

Prosecutors say he was speeding when the bus swerved into a tree, killing six children and injuring several more.

Share:

Related Videos

2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee school bus driver indicted in deaths of 6 children
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Lawyers appear in civil court room about Woodmore Bus Crash
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Marking one month anniversary of Woodmore bus crash
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now