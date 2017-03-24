Johnthony Walker formally pleads not guilty in Woodmore bus crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – School bus driver Johnthony Walker was arraigned this morning in court.

He did not actually appear in court, but on a video feed from jail.

Walker formally pleaded not guilty to six counts of vehicular manslaughter in the deadly crash in November.

He also faces four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver.

Prosecutors say he was speeding when the bus swerved into a tree, killing six children and injuring several more.