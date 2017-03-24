Health Care Bill considered dead after pulled from House vote

The G-O-P’s Health Care Bill is now considered dead, after being pulled from a House vote today.

As the vote went down to the wire, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan says there was not enough of a consensus for the Republican Health Care Plan and it was halted.

The Affordable Care Act advocate group arranged a peaceful protest against the “American Health Care Act” in front of Senator Alexander’s Office in downtown Chattanooga. They held signs and talked about the bill’s shortcomings.

One supporter, Terry Tuley, says that people work hard for what they have and that everyone should have access to health care. She says when we can prevent illnesses, fewer people miss work and because of that everyone benefits in the long run.

“I always think of our preamble to our constitution, where it’s to provide for the general welfare and this is definitely something that’s providing for the general welfare” Tuley states.

Retired Pediatrician Dr. Brent Morris says that he was against this bill because it would not cover many of his patients. He says essential services, like preventative and wellness care would be dropped. And, not only would it have impacted his work, but affect him personally as well.

“Yes, it has impacted me personally, my wife has a pre-existing condition and she wouldn’t have insurance; which is really important because she has stage iv cancer.” said Morris.

Tennessee Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was for the bill and issued a statement saying, “Obamacare is a terrible law and has put further stress on our already fragile healthcare system. When the American Healthcare Act was introduced I made it clear that the legislation was not perfect, but was instead a step in the right direction. Although the bill has been pulled, I remain committed to repealing Obamacare and focusing on patient-centered reforms.”

4th district Congressman Scott DesJarlais also sent a statement saying, “Obamacare has cost the country jobs and quality health care. Tennessee has experienced the worst, and since 2010 I’ve fought for repeal. As currently written, however, the American Health Care Act keeps many of the same policies, responsible for high premiums, which would continue to rise. While we made important changes to solve the problem of Obamacare, more are necessary, and I appreciate the President’s commitment to reform that empowers patients and protects taxpayers. The process, though difficult, has clarified what we must do to lower health care costs, expand access, cut taxes and reduce spending. To get it right, we’re ready to work even harder.”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan says they were very close to the two hundred and sixteen votes needed to pass.

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker says that he had been watching it closely as the bill was progressing in the House.

It’s still unclear of what is coming up next.