First of three station spacewalks underway

Space station commander Shane Kimbrough and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet ventured outside the lab complex Friday for the first in a series of spacewalks over the next two weeks to carry out routine maintenance, troubleshoot problems and prepare a second docking port for use by commercial crew ferry craft.

Floating in the Quest airlock module, Kimbrough and Pesquet switched their spacesuits to battery power at 7:24 a.m. to officially kick off U.S. EVA-40.

For identification, Kimbrough, call sign EV-1, is wearing a suit with red stripes and is using helmet camera No. 18. Pesquet, call sign EV-2, is wearing an unmarked suit with helmet camera No. 18. Astronaut Peggy Whitson will be operating the station’s robot arm.

This is the 198th EVA devoted to station assembly and maintenance since construction began in 1998, the third so far this year, the fifth for Kimbrough and the second for Pesquet. Going into EVA-40, 125 astronauts and cosmonauts representing 10 nations had logged 1,230 hours and four minutes of station spacewalk time, or 51.3 days.

During today’s spacewalk, Kimbrough and Pesquet are working independently, at different parts of the station, to carry out a variety of tasks.

Kimbrough’s first task was to replace the first of two computer relay boxes, known as multiplexer-demultiplexers, or MDMs, with an upgraded unit that can handle improved software, including data relay to and from the docking ports that are being set up for commercial crew ships.

After removing the old box and installing its replacement, Kimbrough moved to the far left side of the station and disconnect four cables between the Tranquility module and a docking port tunnel known as pressurized mating adapter No. 3, or PMA-3.

With the cables disconnected, flight controllers at the Johnson Space Center in Houston will use the station’s robot arm Sunday to move PMA-3 from Tranquility’s outboard hatch to the upper port of the forward Harmony module. A docking mechanism will be attached to PMA-3 around the end of the year, giving the station a second U.S. docking port for visiting crew ships.

After disconnecting the cables to PMA-3, Kimbrough planned to move up the the Japanese Kibo laboratory module to replace two television cameras that have burned-out lights.

Pesquet, meanwhile, started the spacewalk by moving to External Stowage Platform No. 2 where retrieved a foot restraint and a foot restraint extension. He then moved to the port 1, or P1, truss segment on the left side of the station’s main power truss to inspect ammonia coolant plumbing and hardware.

Flight controllers have noticed a small leak in the coolant system and used an “ammonia sniffer” attachment on the robot arm to find the leak’s general location. Pesquet, after anchoring his feet near the hardware, carried out a detailed inspection, but there were no clear signs of any leakage.

Video from a GoPro camera that was held within a few inches of the hardware will be inspected later for any signs of ammonia ice flakes that might indicate a leak.

At the current leak rate, the system should be able to operate normally for months, if not years, but engineers want to make sure it won’t worsen as time goes by.

After the leak inspection, Pesquet planned to lubricate a capture mechanism in a robot arm capture fixture, using a custom tool to reach up into the grapple mechanism to apply grease to critical components.

If time is available, Kimbrough and Pesquet likely will be asked to carry out one or more “get-ahead” tasks before returning to Quest to wrap up the spacewalk.

At least one and possibly two more spacewalks are planned between now and the end of the first week in April. EVA-41, with Kimbrough and Whitson, is planned for March 30 while EVA-42, with Whitson and Pesquet, is on tap April 6.

That spacewalk is in question, however, because Whitson and Pesquet will need equipment now packed aboard an Orbital ATK Cygnus supply ship. Launch of an Atlas 5 rocket carrying the Cygnus had been planned for Monday, but the flight is now on hold in the wake of problems with the booster’s hydraulic system.

If the Atlas is delayed past the end of the month, sources say, Whitson and Pesquet likely would carry out EVA-42 in late April.