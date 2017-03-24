Drug investigation nets 200 grams of meth in Athens

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) A joint drug operation in the Athens area results in the seizure of 200 grams of methamphetamine.

The 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and Athens Police have been investigating the case for several months.

On Wednesday, they served warrants and arrested 33 year old Jason C Johnson of Athens.

“It was a very successful operation by all three agencies working together,” said Sheriff Joe Guy.

“And this is a significant amount of meth that is now off the street. Mr Johnson has been a problem, but he is now in custody. We hope this sends a message to others who deal drugs in McMinn County: No matter who you are or where you are, local law enforcement agencies are working together, and we are coming to get you.”

Johnson was charged with Possession of Schedule 6 Controlled Substance for Resale, Possession of Schedule 2 Controlled Substance for Resale, Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, and a Violation of Probation from Loudon Co.

He remains in the McMinn County Jail under a $90,000 bond.