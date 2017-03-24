Dalton assault suspects turn themselves in

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) Teenagers Jeremy Wayne Hall and Susanna Rodriguez have turned themselves into Dalton police.

They were wanted for aggravated assault in an incident on February 11th.

It goes back to a confrontation over stolen property at an apartment complex at 703 West Crawford Street.

First, residents accused 19 year old Cameron Hall and 26 year old Shanda Jackson of stealing.

Police say they fought their accusers.

Then at 3AM the next morning, they returned with baseball bats, with a group of others that included 17 year old Jeremy Hall and 18 year old Rodriguez.

Two victims at the apartment said they were attacked with bats and suffered cuts on their head and injuries to their arms.

Three of the group have been charged, but Jeremy Hall and Susana Rodriguez failed to turn themselves in as promised two weeks ago.

So Dalton police posted their photos this week.

They turned themselves in overnight.