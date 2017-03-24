Civilian death toll climbs after London terror attack

LONDON — The civilian death toll in the London car and knife terror attack increased early Friday morning by one with the death of a badly injured man in hospital.

Police made two more “significant” arrests in the investigation, meanwhile, London Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said. Seven other people were also in police custody for questioning.

Rowley identified the third civilian fatality as Leslie Rhodes, 75, of south London. His death brings the overall toll from the Wednesday attack on Britain’s Parliament and Westminster Bridge to five dead, including the attacker.

Two people remain in critical condition and two police officers have very significant injuries.

The 52-year-old, British-born attacker, who was shot by police after fatally stabbing a police officer and wounding two others, was identified Thursday as Khalid Masood. On Friday, Rowley said his birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying Thursday that Masood was a “soldier of the caliphate,” but offering no evidence that he had prior links to or coordination with the group.

Masood was born in southeast England but was living most recently in the central part of the country, in the East Midlands.

One of the other three slain civilians, all of whom are believed to have been killed on the bridge, where Masood plowed through tourists and residents on the crowded sidewalk in a rented SUV, was Utah resident Kurt W. Cochran.

Also killed were Police Constable Keith Palmer, stabbed by the attacker just inside the gates to the Parliamentary estate, and London school administrator Aysha Frade, who was on her way to pick up her children.