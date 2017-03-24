Chattanooga Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Officers responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of E34th Street around noon Friday, March 24th, 2017.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Brandon Tuders.

Witnesses stated the motorcycle was traveling East on 34th Street on the wrong side of the road in a curve. The motorcycle was returning to the correct lane when it struck a raised speed bump in the roadway and he driver lost control of the motorcycle.

Both vehicles slid and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle resulting in the motorcycle driver to be transported to a local hospital by EMS. At the hospital the driver succumbed to his injuries.