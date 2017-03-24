Chattanooga Police investigate two shootings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating two gang related shootings, including a fatal one , that happened on Thursday.

Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at The PineWood apartment complex Thursday night.

“Officers were in the area of Pinewood Avenue doing preventative patrol to ensure our community was safe from violence. They heard gunshots, responded to an apartment complex and found two community members shot suffering from bullet wounds,” Chief Fred Fletcher said.

Antonio Baldwin, 23, died from his injuries during surgery. William Daniel, 20, had non-life threatening.

About four hours later, Eric Cal, 32, was shot in a home on Jarvis Avenue. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses say the shots were fired from outside.

“We are certainly looking into the possibility they were related in time and location proximity,” Chief Fletcher said.

Investigators need help.

“Anybody knows anything about those shootings or events surrounding the shootings that would lead somebody to commit these acts of violence. We need them to call investigators.”

Police Chief Fred Fletcher says all three victims were validated gang members.

“Their actions, their behavior, their associations, their criminal record, it is all a voluntary program. Community members decide whether or not they are going to be in a gang. We simply document it and maintain it for our investigative purposes,” he said.

He says his officers are good at identifying where crime may happen.

“Police officers in this case, like every night are intentionally putting themselves out there where they think violence will occur to stand between you,bad guys and violence, they will continue to do that tonight. ”

But he says there are some criminals who don’t care.

“They are so determined to hurt somebody that they will do it in front of a police officer.”

If you have any information about the shootings, you are asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department.