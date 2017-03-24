Chattanooga firefirefighters battle house and pit fires last night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters fought a couple of blazes overnight.

They responded to a kitchen fire at a home at 52 W 27th Street between Broad and Market.

Smoke was coming from the rear of the home when firefighters arrived.

They escorted one person out and put out the fire.

Then around 3 AM, firefighters responded to Clean harbors Environmental on Wauhatchie Pike in Lookout Valley.

They found a fire in a diposal pit outside the building.

Crews sprayed water on the building while they used foam to extinguish the fire in the pit.

It involved old paints, solvents and waste products.

The cause is undetermined.

No one was hurt.