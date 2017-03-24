CBS renews 18 series for fall, including 5 new shows

NEW YORK — Fans of new shows “Bull,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “MacGyver,” “Man with a Plan” and “Superior Donuts” can breathe a sigh of relief — they’re coming back to CBS in the fall in addition to 13 more series.

Announced Thursday, the 18 pickups include six comedies, nine dramas, the reality series “Survivor,” and newsmagazines “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours.”

Returning scripted shows include “The Big Bang Theory,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Life in Pieces,” “Madam Secretary,” “Mom,” “Scorpion” and all three editions of “NCIS” – Los Angeles, New Orleans and the original.

In addition, five freshman series made the cut. They include “Bull,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “MacGyver,” “Man with a Plan” and “Superior Donuts.”

The network’s full 2017-18 schedule will be unveiled in May. CBS is on pace to finish the season as the most-watched network for the 14th time in 15 years.