Braves kicking ballpark food up a notch at new SunTrust Park

ATLANTA (WDEF) – It’s a long way from the days of the typical baseball dog at the old Fulton County Stadium.

When the Atlanta Braves open their new SunTrust Park in Cobb County in three weeks (April 14th), expect a stadium food upgrade.

The new ballpark offers several of Atlanta’s top restaurants and chefs.

Take a look at who is on the menu.

Fox Bros Bar-B-Q
Hugh Acheson's First and Third Hot Dog and Sausage Shack
H&F Burger
King of Pops (Fresh Peach, Pineapple Habanero, Banana Caramel, Chocolate Sea Salt)
Gu's Dumplings: Zhong Style Dumplings
High Road Craft Ice Cream

Also, the concessions stands will serve up a “taste of Braves Country” by serving cuisine from throughout the South.

— South Carolina: Pimento cheese patty melt, served with caramelized onions and smoked paprika on rye.

— North Carolina: Smoked whole-hog barbecue sandwich, served on white bread with chopped southern slaw and vinegar sauce.

Tennessee: Nashville hot chicken, served with bread & butter pickles.

— Mississippi: Blackened catfish po’ boy taco, served with slaw and comeback sauce.

— Alabama: Fried tomahawk pork chop, served on an “extra-large” potato roll with collard green slaw and white barbecue sauce.

Delaware North Sportservice is launching a “Farm to Fan” initiative at the ballpark.

The Braves concession partner promises to source from more than 40 Atlanta-area producers for a menu that will change throughout the year based on the seasons.