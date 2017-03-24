{“video”:{“id”:”3274c375-18c6-4089-ac27-41353b905493″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”ej_XShvk06qW”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277038_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”LySzioacK6PT”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277038_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”QO2I4cnM9A2z”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277038_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”wAhmYcDdiPOg”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277041_0/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277041_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”sxo5qmDzS4fg”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277041_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”lA2t7h7NGY4U”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277041_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”324-republicans-pull-obamacare-replacement-as-bill-fractures-party-double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy”,”title”:”3/24: Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party; Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”headline”:”3/24: Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party; Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”titleTag”:”3/24: Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party; Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”seoHeadline”:””,”dek”:”The GOP replacement for Obamacare, due for a House vote Friday, came apart because the Republican conference failed to unite around the bill; double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York.”,”promoDek”:”The GOP replacement for Obamacare, due for a House vote Friday, came apart because the Republican conference failed to unite around the bill; double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York.”,”author”:null,”duration”:1249,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:30:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:null,”date”:”2017-03-24 18:30:00″,”keywords”:”news, cbs evening news, video, cbs, “,”tags”:{“data”:[{“name”:”news”,”id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”cbs evening news”,”id”:”8ba3df8b-b456-44d4-9702-f251537d3c0f”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”video”,”id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”cbs”,”id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”typeName”:”content_tag”}],”paging”:{“total”:4,”limit”:15,”offset”:0}},”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/140×90/692ac1d65ecdcadd33ecd1b72314dba3/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/940×470/90ba37b3bc0e9c1aaba17ae296493c55/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/1200×630/5181c0d3dbadd5a82284a1aad10eb84f/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:2017,”episode”:324,”mpxRefId”:”ewxov5Efc32VKc2O_MG_pl3Sd_yi9P1_”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news-full-episodes”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News Full Episodes”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news-full-episodes”,”leaf”:true,”topicPath”:[{“id”:”3058ab58-758d-11e2-9d12-0018fe8a00b0″,”name”:”CBS Evening News”,”typeName”:”content_topic”,”slug”:”evening-news”,”languages”:[{“slug”:”evening-news”,”seoTwitterImage”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”seoMetaDescription”:null,”seoTwitterTitle”:null,”seoTwitterDescription”:null,”seoOgDescription”:null,”seoOgImage”:null,”seoOgTitle”:null,”titleTag”:null,”databag”:null,”id”:”7f32b5a0-352e-11e3-8ce8-047d7b15b92e”,”typeName”:”content_topic_language”}]}]},”typeName”:”content_video”,”norobot”:false,”authors”:[],”canonicalUrl”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/324-republicans-pull-obamacare-replacement-as-bill-fractures-party-double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy/”,”displayDate”:{“status”:”updated”,”date”:”2017-03-25 01:32:59″,”display”:”9:32 PM EDT”,”machine”:”2017-03-24T21:32:59-0400″},”hasAMP”:true,”ld_json”:[{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”VideoObject”,”mainEntityOfPage”:{“@type”:”WebPage”,”@id”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/324-republicans-pull-obamacare-replacement-as-bill-fractures-party-double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy/”},”name”:”3/24: Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party; Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”description”:”The GOP replacement for Obamacare, due for a House vote Friday, came apart because the Republican conference failed to unite around the bill; double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York.”,”thumbnail”:{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”ImageObject”,”height”:630,”width”:1200,”url”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/1200×630/5181c0d3dbadd5a82284a1aad10eb84f/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”},”thumbnailUrl”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/1200×630/5181c0d3dbadd5a82284a1aad10eb84f/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”,”uploadDate”:”2017-03-24T18:30:00-0400″,”contentUrl”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277038_740.mp4″,”publisher”:{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”CBS News”,”url”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/”,”logo”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”https://cbsnews4.cbsistatic.com/fly/bundles/cbsnewscore/images/standalone/cbsnews-logo-600×60.png”,”width”:600,”height”:60}},”duration”:”PT0H20M49S”,”embedUrl”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/embed/videos/324-republicans-pull-obamacare-replacement-as-bill-fractures-party-double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy/”},{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”BreadcrumbList”,”itemListElement”:[{“@type”:”ListItem”,”position”:1,”item”:{“@type”:”WebPage”,”@id”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/evening-news/”,”name”:”CBS Evening News”}},{“@type”:”ListItem”,”position”:2,”item”:{“@type”:”WebPage”,”@id”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/evening-news/full-episodes/”,”name”:”CBS Evening News Full Episodes”}}]}],”seoMetaDescription”:”The GOP replacement for Obamacare, due for a House vote Friday, came apart because the Republican conference failed to unite around the bill; double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York.”,”seoMetaKeywords”:[“news”,”cbs evening news”,”video”,”cbs”],”seoMetaImage”:{“id”:”518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703″,”caption”:null,”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 23:53:30″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”filename”:”0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”,”height”:630,”url”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/1200×630/5181c0d3dbadd5a82284a1aad10eb84f/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”,”width”:1200},”pid”:”ej_XShvk06qW”,”socialTags”:{“article:publisher”:”https://www.facebook.com/CBSEveningNews”,”article:publishedTime”:”2017-03-24T18:30:00Z”}},”pid”:”ej_XShvk06qW”,”title”:”3/24: Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party; Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy – Videos – CBS News”,”categories”:{“selected”:null,”default”:{“Featured”:{“slug”:null},”Popular”:{“slug”:”popular”}},”live”:{“Watch Live News”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”url”:”//www.cbsnews.com/live/?ftag=CNM38f7ff8″}},”news”:{“U.S.”:{“slug”:”us”},”World”:{“slug”:”world”},”Health”:{“slug”:”health”},”SciTech”:{“slug”:”tech”},”Politics”:{“slug”:”politics”},”Entertainment”:{“slug”:”entertainment”},”MoneyWatch”:{“slug”:”moneywatch”},”Offbeat”:{“slug”:”strange”},”Caught On Tape”:{“slug”:”video-caught-on-tape”}},”collections”:{“Lifestyle presented by Lincoln Continental”:{“slug”:”lifestyle-presented-by-lincoln-continental”},”Living Stronger”:{“slug”:”living-stronger”}},”shows”:{“CBS This Morning”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”},”Evening News”:{“slug”:”evening-news”},”60 Minutes”:{“slug”:”60-minutes”},”48 Hours”:{“slug”:”48-hours”},”Sunday Morning”:{“slug”:”sunday-morning”},”Face The Nation”:{“slug”:”face-the-nation”}}},”playlist”:{“ej_XShvk06qW”:{“id”:”3274c375-18c6-4089-ac27-41353b905493″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”ej_XShvk06qW”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277038_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”LySzioacK6PT”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277038_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”QO2I4cnM9A2z”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277038_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”wAhmYcDdiPOg”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277041_0/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277041_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”sxo5qmDzS4fg”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277041_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”lA2t7h7NGY4U”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277041_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”324-republicans-pull-obamacare-replacement-as-bill-fractures-party-double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy”,”title”:”3/24: Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party; Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”headline”:”3/24: Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party; Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”titleTag”:”3/24: Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party; Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”seoHeadline”:””,”dek”:”The GOP replacement for Obamacare, due for a House vote Friday, came apart because the Republican conference failed to unite around the bill; double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York.”,”promoDek”:”The GOP replacement for Obamacare, due for a House vote Friday, came apart because the Republican conference failed to unite around the bill; double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York.”,”author”:null,”duration”:1249,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:30:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:null,”date”:”2017-03-24 18:30:00″,”keywords”:”news, cbs evening news, video, cbs, “,”tags”:{“data”:[{“name”:”news”,”id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”cbs evening news”,”id”:”8ba3df8b-b456-44d4-9702-f251537d3c0f”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”video”,”id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”cbs”,”id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”typeName”:”content_tag”}],”paging”:{“total”:4,”limit”:15,”offset”:0}},”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/140×90/692ac1d65ecdcadd33ecd1b72314dba3/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/940×470/90ba37b3bc0e9c1aaba17ae296493c55/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/1200×630/5181c0d3dbadd5a82284a1aad10eb84f/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:2017,”episode”:324,”mpxRefId”:”ewxov5Efc32VKc2O_MG_pl3Sd_yi9P1_”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news-full-episodes”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News Full Episodes”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news-full-episodes”,”leaf”:true,”topicPath”:[{“id”:”3058ab58-758d-11e2-9d12-0018fe8a00b0″,”name”:”CBS Evening News”,”typeName”:”content_topic”,”slug”:”evening-news”,”languages”:[{“slug”:”evening-news”,”seoTwitterImage”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”seoMetaDescription”:null,”seoTwitterTitle”:null,”seoTwitterDescription”:null,”seoOgDescription”:null,”seoOgImage”:null,”seoOgTitle”:null,”titleTag”:null,”databag”:null,”id”:”7f32b5a0-352e-11e3-8ce8-047d7b15b92e”,”typeName”:”content_topic_language”}]}]},”typeName”:”content_video”,”norobot”:false,”authors”:[],”canonicalUrl”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/324-republicans-pull-obamacare-replacement-as-bill-fractures-party-double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy/”,”displayDate”:{“status”:”updated”,”date”:”2017-03-25 01:32:59″,”display”:”9:32 PM EDT”,”machine”:”2017-03-24T21:32:59-0400″},”hasAMP”:true,”ld_json”:[{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”VideoObject”,”mainEntityOfPage”:{“@type”:”WebPage”,”@id”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/324-republicans-pull-obamacare-replacement-as-bill-fractures-party-double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy/”},”name”:”3/24: Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party; Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”description”:”The GOP replacement for Obamacare, due for a House vote Friday, came apart because the Republican conference failed to unite around the bill; double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York.”,”thumbnail”:{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”ImageObject”,”height”:630,”width”:1200,”url”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/1200×630/5181c0d3dbadd5a82284a1aad10eb84f/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”},”thumbnailUrl”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/1200×630/5181c0d3dbadd5a82284a1aad10eb84f/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”,”uploadDate”:”2017-03-24T18:30:00-0400″,”contentUrl”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906058307711/0324_EVE_WHOLE_1277038_740.mp4″,”publisher”:{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”CBS News”,”url”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/”,”logo”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”https://cbsnews4.cbsistatic.com/fly/bundles/cbsnewscore/images/standalone/cbsnews-logo-600×60.png”,”width”:600,”height”:60}},”duration”:”PT0H20M49S”,”embedUrl”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/embed/videos/324-republicans-pull-obamacare-replacement-as-bill-fractures-party-double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy/”},{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”BreadcrumbList”,”itemListElement”:[{“@type”:”ListItem”,”position”:1,”item”:{“@type”:”WebPage”,”@id”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/evening-news/”,”name”:”CBS Evening News”}},{“@type”:”ListItem”,”position”:2,”item”:{“@type”:”WebPage”,”@id”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/evening-news/full-episodes/”,”name”:”CBS Evening News Full Episodes”}}]}],”seoMetaDescription”:”The GOP replacement for Obamacare, due for a House vote Friday, came apart because the Republican conference failed to unite around the bill; double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York.”,”seoMetaKeywords”:[“news”,”cbs evening news”,”video”,”cbs”],”seoMetaImage”:{“id”:”518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703″,”caption”:null,”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 23:53:30″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”filename”:”0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”,”height”:630,”url”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/518f71ea-ccc9-44ee-b683-e74c99546703/thumbnail/1200×630/5181c0d3dbadd5a82284a1aad10eb84f/0324-eve-whole-557985-1277040-640×360.jpg”,”width”:1200},”pid”:”ej_XShvk06qW”,”socialTags”:{“article:publisher”:”https://www.facebook.com/CBSEveningNews”,”article:publishedTime”:”2017-03-24T18:30:00Z”}},”F0odS_N_YVX6″:{“id”:”e3d99664-72f7-459d-b01e-0bf378355346″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”F0odS_N_YVX6″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905973315774/Garland_Texas_1276959_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”blgUjVAxh4nE”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905973315774/Garland_Texas_1276959_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”CWWz4l80PYIc”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905973315774/Garland_Texas_1276959_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”x3e3Gi8ksd0T”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905973315774/Garland_Texas_1276962_0/Garland_Texas_1276962_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”OHa4MILVr7Uc”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905973315774/Garland_Texas_1276962_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”N0mZfQ7MEkVl”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905973315774/Garland_Texas_1276962_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”preview-the-attack-on-garland”,”title”:”Preview: The Attack on Garland”,”headline”:”Preview: The Attack on Garland”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”60 Minutes investigation into first homegrown ISIS attack shows how hard it is to stop such attacks even when a terrorist is identified. Anderson Cooper reports on Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:30,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 21:55:17″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:26:15″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 17:55:17″,”keywords”:”60 minutes u0022cbs newsu0022 u0022Anderson Cooperu0022 u0022Dr. Sanjay Guptau0022 u0022Steve Kroftu0022 u0022Lara Loganu0022 u0022Scott Pelleyu0022 u0022Morley Saferu0022 u0022Bob Simonu0022 u0022Lesley Stahlu0022 u0022Bill Whitakeru0022 u0022newsu0022, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”55c717f7-f662-4257-8979-d2a5b4375575″,”name”:”60 minutes u0022cbs newsu0022 u0022Anderson Cooperu0022 u0022Dr. Sanjay Guptau0022 u0022Steve Kroftu0022 u0022Lara Loganu0022 u0022Scott Pelleyu0022 u0022Morley Saferu0022 u0022Bob Simonu0022 u0022Lesley Stahlu0022 u0022Bill Whitakeru0022 u0022newsu0022″,”slug”:”60-minutes-cbs-news-anderson-cooper-dr-sanjay-gupta-steve-kroft-lara-logan-scott-pelley-morley-safer-bob-simon-lesley-stahl-bill-whitaker-news”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/532aaf2e-8422-4f05-a69d-74a1a4cf1512/thumbnail/140×90/536677e84cf05719d60e6fcceacacf9b/hughes-preview-1276961-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/532aaf2e-8422-4f05-a69d-74a1a4cf1512/thumbnail/940×470/a2559c02dbcd1cfd64d450189a273104/hughes-preview-1276961-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/532aaf2e-8422-4f05-a69d-74a1a4cf1512/thumbnail/1200×630/407eccc3067b708bbf26e12e15279e21/hughes-preview-1276961-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-60-minutes”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”49″,”episode”:”27″,”mpxRefId”:”M0A0UY2wj8h926uKhFeLrZf_bUSsQO5N”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:true,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:true,”topic”:”60-minutes-previews”,”topic_name”:”Previews”,”topic_parent_slug”:”60-minutes”,”topic_parent”:”60 Minutes”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”60-minutes-previews”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”F0odS_N_YVX6″},”HFU6VMQlKlPc”:{“id”:”d9702d4a-4cc7-4077-9dcf-ee1f759fca57″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”HFU6VMQlKlPc”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/23/904971843949/60Minutes_ChessCountry_1276075_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”jKQGcDSvOZ7e”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904971843949/60Minutes_ChessCountry_1276075_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”cCER08Q_lwaN”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904971843949/60Minutes_ChessCountry_1276075_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”4lMDCUjlphxd”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904971843949/60Minutes_ChessCountry_1276094_500/60Minutes_ChessCountry_1276094_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”1lb3e7q6lH_4″,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904971843949/60Minutes_ChessCountry_1276094_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”2gaCkZ6bAjwe”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904971843949/60Minutes_ChessCountry_1276094_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”preview-chess-country”,”title”:”Preview: Chess Country”,”headline”:”Preview: Chess Country”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”The game of chess takes root in rural Mississippi, growing studentsu0027 horizons and changing a whole community. Sharyn Alfonsi reports on Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:92,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-23 20:10:26″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-23 20:17:42″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-23 16:10:26″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/9086c6ff-e305-4da4-823d-65159b93af44/thumbnail/140×90/bef5c79d6e850fefdeab6e5dea194aa8/chess-preview-1276093-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/9086c6ff-e305-4da4-823d-65159b93af44/thumbnail/940×470/03652a7dcd6db52cce57c7218003f04b/chess-preview-1276093-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/9086c6ff-e305-4da4-823d-65159b93af44/thumbnail/1200×630/d1c4051078b09e154aec0fd55e2f9f04/chess-preview-1276093-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:null,”season”:49,”episode”:27,”mpxRefId”:”txItJk2OsZAre1m1CIos6L0OpCSiEDU0″,”segment”:3,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”60-minutes-previews”,”topic_name”:”Previews”,”topic_parent_slug”:”60-minutes-previews”,”topic_parent”:”Previews”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”60-minutes-previews”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”HFU6VMQlKlPc”},”HEzrDYi8qO6t”:{“id”:”f9d21d61-8fe1-4c91-8c43-10f9cc11cd62″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”HEzrDYi8qO6t”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/19/901612099630/60_0319_NewKidOnStreet_1273155_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”izsiS46ylFSg”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/19/901612099630/60_0319_NewKidOnStreet_1273155_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”_Esy2_KNhFkq”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/19/901612099630/60_0319_NewKidOnStreet_1273155_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”lscuuYSIp96v”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/19/901612099630/60_0319_NewKidOnStreet_1273180_0/60_0319_NewKidOnStreet_1273180_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”D_f4RFpZMfio”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/19/901612099630/60_0319_NewKidOnStreet_1273180_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”xcqx13AihNRK”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/19/901612099630/60_0319_NewKidOnStreet_1273180_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”new-kid-on-the-street”,”title”:”New Kid on the Street”,”headline”:”New Kid on the Street”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”60 Minutes visits the u0022Sesame Streetu0022 set for the first time and films the debut of their new Muppet character, Julia, who has autism. Lesley Stahl reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:804,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-19 23:40:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-19 23:03:20″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-19 19:40:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/19/d14821b1-b794-4989-a54c-86bc0102e6fe/thumbnail/140×90/6b18002e52b4b6af58f7991bd9e25b50/60-sesamestreet-1273156-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/19/d14821b1-b794-4989-a54c-86bc0102e6fe/thumbnail/940×470/0afa06ec7d4c3474a3c12774b138d99a/60-sesamestreet-1273156-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/19/d14821b1-b794-4989-a54c-86bc0102e6fe/thumbnail/1200x630g2/b88bcbc2830ee82cda69725e84402279/60-sesamestreet-1273156-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:””},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:null,”season”:49,”episode”:26,”mpxRefId”:”sXUrqlNyx5gBZ1_dKDcqK_ueDKqHsl5z”,”segment”:3,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”60-minutes-entertainment”,”topic_name”:”60 Minutes – Entertainment”,”topic_parent_slug”:”60-minutes-entertainment”,”topic_parent”:”60 Minutes – Entertainment”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”60-minutes-entertainment”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”HEzrDYi8qO6t”},”Lhb1wVSlEyZv”:{“id”:”d0d6f70b-26bc-4e05-ba95-5417d8c2928e”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”Lhb1wVSlEyZv”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/19/901607491651/60_0319_YoureFired_1273149_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”IefQy8SuO_a3″,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/19/901607491651/60_0319_YoureFired_1273149_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Hq4miyQgAEH2″,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/19/901607491651/60_0319_YoureFired_1273149_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”Ad4hyBWDt_sg”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/19/901607491651/60_0319_YoureFired_1273158_500/60_0319_YoureFired_1273158_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”6IKP3dNlcv62″,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/19/901607491651/60_0319_YoureFired_1273158_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”JvmPdlVz_5fH”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/19/901607491651/60_0319_YoureFired_1273158_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”youre-fired”,”title”:”Youu0027re Fired”,”headline”:”Youu0027re Fired”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”60 Minutes investigates how some businesses have fired American workers and replaced them with cheaper labor: temporary, foreign workers with H-1B visas. Bill Whitaker reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:842,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-19 23:05:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-19 23:04:47″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-19 19:05:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/19/84a7b0a9-c6c3-405e-b46d-5ca43db186f9/thumbnail/140×90/8af5dbb71e4b8f698c8b342b1b134e5a/60-yourefired-1273151-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/19/84a7b0a9-c6c3-405e-b46d-5ca43db186f9/thumbnail/940×470/b67d608e97e399e0578291d75dbb139f/60-yourefired-1273151-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/19/84a7b0a9-c6c3-405e-b46d-5ca43db186f9/thumbnail/1200×630/32b240ebe6872b2ab4e24a126fe7ac9c/60-yourefired-1273151-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:null,”season”:49,”episode”:26,”mpxRefId”:”cvVrDA4CBA2P9cDVP26tt5_PrWJNcmS1″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”60-minutes-business”,”topic_name”:”60 Minutes – Business”,”topic_parent_slug”:”60-minutes-business”,”topic_parent”:”60 Minutes – Business”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”60-minutes-business”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”Lhb1wVSlEyZv”},”_cLPZg2KZZxJ”:{“id”:”dc24ec29-6abe-4113-afa1-568c04e9ebcd”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”_cLPZg2KZZxJ”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906021443908/0324_EN_Reid_New_1276969_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”b_AYpvBD7nUC”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906021443908/0324_EN_Reid_New_1276969_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”PRnNvQFDb04H”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906021443908/0324_EN_Reid_New_1276969_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”BgZfo_XpGPy6″,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906021443908/0324_EN_Reid_New_1276976_500/0324_EN_Reid_New_1276976_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”lJuNKW50tyMN”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906021443908/0324_EN_Reid_New_1276976_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”lefLM42Pw__f”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906021443908/0324_EN_Reid_New_1276976_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”republicans-pull-obamacare-replacement-as-bill-fractures-party”,”title”:”Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party”,”headline”:”Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”The GOP replacement for Obamacare, due for a House vote Friday, came apart because the Republican conference failed to unite around the bill. Conservatives believed the measure didnu0027t go far enough, while moderates said it went too far in cutting benefits. Chip Reid reports from the Capitol.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:179,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:31:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:54″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:31:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/0a6e6c61-1543-47d3-8b55-950f67de1a0f/thumbnail/140×90/f41e903be10b3a0146a6823c19e25c23/0324-en-reid-1276971-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/0a6e6c61-1543-47d3-8b55-950f67de1a0f/thumbnail/940×470/66505fea43f6bc2ec368f2680fb0cf6d/0324-en-reid-1276971-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/0a6e6c61-1543-47d3-8b55-950f67de1a0f/thumbnail/1200×630/ecd90c3097b24bfc470c1375a9e23af6/0324-en-reid-1276971-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”QuTf1Iyhqc0x_f3TAHTi7xUf7Xkm_cew”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”_cLPZg2KZZxJ”},”t9D7PQo0NhAb”:{“id”:”c5ec0f4d-ea07-4f57-a1ff-1a79c94523d1″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”t9D7PQo0NhAb”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906026051890/0324_EVE_BRENNAN_1276973_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”MbrzxqhYj4Wq”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906026051890/0324_EVE_BRENNAN_1276973_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”XVr_3GRh_eGC”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906026051890/0324_EVE_BRENNAN_1276973_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”kAiTdBKg3xcz”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906026051890/0324_EVE_BRENNAN_1276981_500/0324_EVE_BRENNAN_1276981_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”L4J35hNnijaY”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906026051890/0324_EVE_BRENNAN_1276981_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”XJnPxNYgpC1I”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906026051890/0324_EVE_BRENNAN_1276981_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”despite-last-ditch-efforts-trump-couldnt-rally-party-around-health-bill”,”title”:”Despite last-ditch efforts, Trump couldnu0027t rally party around health bill”,”headline”:”Despite last-ditch efforts, Trump couldnu0027t rally party around health bill”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”President Trump used all of his persuasion and deal-making skills in an attempt to sway Republican members of Congress to vote for his health care bill. But in defeat, Trump blamed the Democrats for its failure, despite not needing their votes. Margaret Brennan reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:116,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:34:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:20″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:34:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/35281f98-40f3-41c8-b1f3-e28afc6507df/thumbnail/140×90/b72afd44c922917c17fc6ec5d4914537/0324-eve-brennan-1276975-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/35281f98-40f3-41c8-b1f3-e28afc6507df/thumbnail/940×470/93760268c2a7ac85de15e22f3ab30a3b/0324-eve-brennan-1276975-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/35281f98-40f3-41c8-b1f3-e28afc6507df/thumbnail/1200×630/cc3c6a9e73e7d1cd68bd06185041bf88/0324-eve-brennan-1276975-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”lZKF929eKvO1ML8LaUlbw_2I6gJb8S_T”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”t9D7PQo0NhAb”},”pnR_LPIAeOLV”:{“id”:”1c72bf2a-c756-48b9-afe2-d574f68ec1fe”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”pnR_LPIAeOLV”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276978_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”aziTQNZ9uJki”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276978_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”bCEhWKMOsmDK”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276978_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”q6pjR8pET0UY”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276983_0/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276983_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”dweK_QZH05U4″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276983_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”e8gpPC_t0swj”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276983_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”john-dickerson-on-the-way-forward-for-gops-health-care-efforts”,”title”:”John Dickerson on the way forward for GOPu0027s health care efforts”,”headline”:”John Dickerson on the way forward for GOPu0027s health care efforts”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Replacing Obamacare, one of President Trumpu0027s top priorities, failed on Friday. CBS News political director and host of u0022Face The Nationu0022 John Dickerson weighs in on how the White House can get on track.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:106,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:36:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:31″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:36:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/acc27aed-4032-4a15-b218-649add618633/thumbnail/140×90/a937db6bf044578b1195e8376ccb11c7/0324-en-dickerson-1276980-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/acc27aed-4032-4a15-b218-649add618633/thumbnail/940×470/ade58187842da7b4527db038fb778109/0324-en-dickerson-1276980-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/acc27aed-4032-4a15-b218-649add618633/thumbnail/1200×630/b39532d15f0475272cf52274053a3601/0324-en-dickerson-1276980-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”5Zx36CZeVu2p6zn6ccOqfOqV3_3zQRBt”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”pnR_LPIAeOLV”},”WXy_d1vammWG”:{“id”:”a6fbd8c0-3cdd-49e1-b498-38d0db065744″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”WXy_d1vammWG”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276990_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”8PQbyGK9Xw5L”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276990_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”G_I8bHTUV6ps”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276990_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”BFl99Q65gEmy”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276996_0/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276996_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”2f7CFhprL5vr”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276996_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”qJFdTxg12ezF”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276996_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”top-dem-on-house-intel-committee-blasts-chair-for-discussing-probe-with-trump”,”title”:”Top Dem on House Intel Committee blasts chair for discussing probe with Trump”,”headline”:”Top Dem on House Intel Committee blasts chair for discussing probe with Trump”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said the warning by the committeeu0027s Republican chairman to the White House about foreign surveillance of President Trumpu0027s transition was an attempt to divert attention from Mr. Trumpu0027s tweets about being wiretapped by his predecessor. Jeff Pegues reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:134,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:37:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:43″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:37:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/03809485-d86b-49ff-9b68-4e7021b779bc/thumbnail/140×90/5c612fe78b125470d10a7425c82e697c/0324-eve-pegues-1276988-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/03809485-d86b-49ff-9b68-4e7021b779bc/thumbnail/940×470/04075507f3469bb6257f1eed85c31b0f/0324-eve-pegues-1276988-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/03809485-d86b-49ff-9b68-4e7021b779bc/thumbnail/1200×630/b65bb5a478981fcaf62fdf9cb37c3e2f/0324-eve-pegues-1276988-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”_ZFvVGcUMhBtzy2eK8OUscbQ1Sn11OMg”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”WXy_d1vammWG”},”QMQB9wsmD0I2″:{“id”:”971e1394-9dac-41ad-ab67-5ba286177df0″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”QMQB9wsmD0I2″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276985_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”4fPAPIO3RA7u”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276985_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”j3oHDgwBeUoY”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276985_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”gfmBJly8Uaog”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_0/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”ndh8nQPAeWs7″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”SGSp4HymIJ70″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”60-minutes-tackles-fake-news”,”title”:”u002260 Minutesu0022 tackles fake news”,”headline”:”u002260 Minutesu0022 tackles fake news”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Fake news online played a key role in the presidential election. In an investigation for u002260 Minutes,u0022 Scott Pelley looked into how nonsense on one website can break out to become the hottest thing trending on social media.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:120,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:40:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:14″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:40:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6d80ce54-4b3d-492f-afe2-2db9150cc608/thumbnail/140×90/6f8450b2df1cbabc00f52f496654ceb5/0324-en-60-preview-1276986-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6d80ce54-4b3d-492f-afe2-2db9150cc608/thumbnail/940×470/4ba9e4b5a9abfdbcaaac1cfe8a8f2717/0324-en-60-preview-1276986-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6d80ce54-4b3d-492f-afe2-2db9150cc608/thumbnail/1200×630/cab2761850b11de1eefacad237786ce6/0324-en-60-preview-1276986-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”uTNVFZhqX0Ciz3tUvclAvN_9aYh575WJ”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”QMQB9wsmD0I2″},”SvjpKvKfHXNT”:{“id”:”46db1d14-06cc-4b4a-b0bc-68f33bda09db”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”SvjpKvKfHXNT”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1276993_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”e9c9HcSBjwNj”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1276993_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”0MXKugrzAAz2″,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1276993_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”SCR51t4KtaLF”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_0/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”2aM0M2ANzBfk”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”qHnIC_Akh0Hr”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”london-attackers-unusual-background-raises-questions”,”title”:”London attackeru0027s unusual background raises questions”,”headline”:”London attackeru0027s unusual background raises questions”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Khalid Masood, the man behind Wednesdayu0027s London attack, was 52 years old, much older than most terrorists. That and other factors are puzzling authorities as they try to find out why he carried out the attack. Elizabeth Palmer reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:117,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:42:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:26″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:42:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/60c9faa2-55a6-4ea8-b90e-69e6d5237f48/thumbnail/140×90/c7bd22dbc96225be909d151820f8ca37/0324-eve-palmer-1276994-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/60c9faa2-55a6-4ea8-b90e-69e6d5237f48/thumbnail/940×470/9737b0194ce73ce9afbcd4d78a08892c/0324-eve-palmer-1276994-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/60c9faa2-55a6-4ea8-b90e-69e6d5237f48/thumbnail/1200×630/61bb0edd55e8bd3ec1adc8114d366857/0324-eve-palmer-1276994-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”odY7ue4ZAR5kawxvmuBKUOYRJzkXa7xr”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”SvjpKvKfHXNT”},”0Bc0BJAFAPpW”:{“id”:”66c77a71-85b8-4f8e-a4ea-e2082e185838″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”0Bc0BJAFAPpW”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1276998_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”UxD8q70shr8s”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1276998_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”R0LmVy0Qy2Oe”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1276998_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”je9L1yvyuahQ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_0/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”KGHpXDM_pZUW”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”2ol7xT4CSEaw”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”bus-driver-involved-in-deadly-texas-crash-hailed-as-a-hero”,”title”:”Bus driver involved in deadly Texas crash hailed as a hero”,”headline”:”Bus driver involved in deadly Texas crash hailed as a hero”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A terrible crash on a Texas highway between a truck, a bus and a car led to two deaths on Thursday evening. But as David Begnaud reports, quick thinking by the bus driver prevented an even bigger tragedy.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:109,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:46:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:48″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:46:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/efbff296-d706-4114-a9e3-4c5da04f4120/thumbnail/140×90/3fc781d5b67522b71697f5b2c52db8b9/0324-en-begnaud-1277002-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/efbff296-d706-4114-a9e3-4c5da04f4120/thumbnail/940×470/6d22a831b0bb464f9227f93a4dd39081/0324-en-begnaud-1277002-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/efbff296-d706-4114-a9e3-4c5da04f4120/thumbnail/1200×630/848ac614dc71e947f9d06b73e6ef752b/0324-en-begnaud-1277002-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”fZjbHhZEKNxgte1ybT5B04Kd9xm0ER7o”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”0Bc0BJAFAPpW”},”1E1vcaiT9KZt”:{“id”:”17e9e971-2766-4800-9849-8bf9e6066499″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”1E1vcaiT9KZt”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277005_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”sWMoOEq8_ja4″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277005_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”SVueJFIhFBWn”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277005_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”DFyF2HV7mnNa”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_500/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”4J1jkfeNticR”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”qc3IWXv1Rmwo”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy”,”title”:”Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”headline”:”Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”28-year-old Matias Ferreira was serving in Afghanistan when he stepped on a I.E.D and lost both legs from the knee down. The double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York. Steve Hartman reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:164,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:56:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:33:23″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:56:00″,”keywords”:”news, video, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6013043d-52a1-437f-8c1c-a16e93c37d55/thumbnail/140×90/1f41e95a925a35d3da0600ca14f86a1a/0324-eve-hartman-1277006-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6013043d-52a1-437f-8c1c-a16e93c37d55/thumbnail/940×470/373b1ec849157c0f0abb0aac80339ad6/0324-eve-hartman-1277006-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6013043d-52a1-437f-8c1c-a16e93c37d55/thumbnail/1200×630/5656d972922e7316280d1274806b14a3/0324-eve-hartman-1277006-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”oCzCtp3OaHb9W4L5hRI8M2sUzLek1S59″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”1E1vcaiT9KZt”},”BncuHAODfTvP”:{“id”:”b618d231-51b5-4d8c-a37b-61e3c833dba7″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”BncuHAODfTvP”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905529411563/0324_CTM_TrumpBigWeekQA_Dickerson_1276514_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”fYov7Td8H12F”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905529411563/0324_CTM_TrumpBigWeekQA_Dickerson_1276514_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”FCR1WAaGd8xj”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905529411563/0324_CTM_TrumpBigWeekQA_Dickerson_1276514_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”bYK1sqFX_rrZ”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905529411563/0324_CTM_TrumpBigWeekQA_Dickerson_1276517_0/0324_CTM_TrumpBigWeekQA_Dickerson_1276517_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”CTXb9LpX8jNs”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905529411563/0324_CTM_TrumpBigWeekQA_Dickerson_1276517_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”34_oLT3skahs”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905529411563/0324_CTM_TrumpBigWeekQA_Dickerson_1276517_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”dickerson-on-gop-fight-for-support-before-health-bill-vote”,”title”:”Dickerson on GOP health bill vote”,”headline”:”Dickerson on GOP health bill vote”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”CBS News political director and u0022Face the Nationu0022 moderator John Dickerson joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 to discuss the high-stakes vote on the Republican health care bill to replace Obamacare, and the power of the House Freedom Caucus.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:245,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 12:04:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 12:23:42″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 08:04:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/4b75502d-2f38-4cb5-b6ce-464621e24bb1/thumbnail/140×90/3b6daf95565f7acba159f80df2b093dc/0324-ctm-trumpbigweekqa-dickerson-1276515-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/4b75502d-2f38-4cb5-b6ce-464621e24bb1/thumbnail/940×470/0800980c5e642bd879e1937243b06a4e/0324-ctm-trumpbigweekqa-dickerson-1276515-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/4b75502d-2f38-4cb5-b6ce-464621e24bb1/thumbnail/1200×630/581871b646de506de8066795a4a590c9/0324-ctm-trumpbigweekqa-dickerson-1276515-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”tg8GVQI6rN_0701JYDvtqA5XTLKM1DMt”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”BncuHAODfTvP”},”1lXuYDKPiAO6″:{“id”:”da29f4c7-0b97-48b7-9c14-ccaf3030038c”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”1lXuYDKPiAO6″,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905532483835/0324_CTM_48HoursQA_Schlesinger_1276519_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”kT5vPPsWWaCC”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905532483835/0324_CTM_48HoursQA_Schlesinger_1276519_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”_n0cilmCuNOS”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905532483835/0324_CTM_48HoursQA_Schlesinger_1276519_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”9qyuUHZcxkiD”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905532483835/0324_CTM_48HoursQA_Schlesinger_1276523_500/0324_CTM_48HoursQA_Schlesinger_1276523_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”M7YFkmDHokMC”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905532483835/0324_CTM_48HoursQA_Schlesinger_1276523_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”1NTAG9Jfkjai”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905532483835/0324_CTM_48HoursQA_Schlesinger_1276523_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”will-david-temple-face-a-new-trial-for-wifes-murder”,”title”:”u002248 Hoursu0022 preview”,”headline”:”u002248 Hoursu0022 preview”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A popular football coach convicted of murder gets a new chance at freedom — he says evidence that will prove his innocence was withheld from his trial. Is he right? Richard Schlesinger joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 to preview an update on a case u002248 Hoursu0022 has been following since 2007. u0022The Alternate Suspectsu0022 airs Saturday at 10/9c on CBS.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:235,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 12:15:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 12:41:29″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 08:15:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/5607dce9-7ec6-4e12-8e52-e6f4706be177/thumbnail/140×90/c1a2c1eb5a82aa0877aad5237b74a343/0324-ctm-48hoursqa-schlesinger-1276520-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/5607dce9-7ec6-4e12-8e52-e6f4706be177/thumbnail/940×470/b670ecb09fdade857bde436c29982e6e/0324-ctm-48hoursqa-schlesinger-1276520-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/5607dce9-7ec6-4e12-8e52-e6f4706be177/thumbnail/1200×630/79eca260cd950bd71f2a6e5492b9fa55/0324-ctm-48hoursqa-schlesinger-1276520-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”zKgwfpXLC_rrY5XqzVCmAAZlmtbuD6md”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”1lXuYDKPiAO6″},”q_Swy_v72jeg”:{“id”:”5046e28d-0b1c-47db-b165-49c43e8ad3aa”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”q_Swy_v72jeg”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905541187610/0324_CTM_WWIIBoatRestored_Villafranca_1276525_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”4tvcyeYi3bcn”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905541187610/0324_CTM_WWIIBoatRestored_Villafranca_1276525_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”jeYTLQD2nStb”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905541187610/0324_CTM_WWIIBoatRestored_Villafranca_1276525_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”8uWvnzCVYGEa”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905541187610/0324_CTM_WWIIBoatRestored_Villafranca_1276528_0/0324_CTM_WWIIBoatRestored_Villafranca_1276528_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”sWTmitghkrKu”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905541187610/0324_CTM_WWIIBoatRestored_Villafranca_1276528_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”BA3Cy9xhg8M2″,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905541187610/0324_CTM_WWIIBoatRestored_Villafranca_1276528_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”volunteers-restore-world-war-ii-torpedo-boat”,”title”:”World War II torpedo boat restored”,”headline”:”World War II torpedo boat restored”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A World War II torpedo boat that sank three enemy ships and took part in two invasions has returned to its home port. Volunteers at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans spent more than a decade restoring PT-305 to the way it looked in 1944. Omar Villafranca reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:292,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 12:31:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 12:53:29″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 08:31:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/0171cde7-9c08-4f8d-8a0a-f76421d077f6/thumbnail/140×90/a8d594559626506a6e62af1ec6ac8a70/0324-ctm-wwiiboatrestored-villafranca-1276527-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/0171cde7-9c08-4f8d-8a0a-f76421d077f6/thumbnail/940×470/bde7cb318343ceb2b13e629c5219849b/0324-ctm-wwiiboatrestored-villafranca-1276527-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/0171cde7-9c08-4f8d-8a0a-f76421d077f6/thumbnail/1200×630/db9b4166b0ad58a4e28ee6eb672bb94e/0324-ctm-wwiiboatrestored-villafranca-1276527-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”YOPXqsc_Dfphh1e5u0IbF6kmWiODKuba”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”q_Swy_v72jeg”},”_7CAhxa_FJlv”:{“id”:”8b257ca3-3e31-49c8-b02c-bb591e49c5c6″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”_7CAhxa_FJlv”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905545283918/0324_CTM_LiquidGold_Dahler_1276533_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”uHpUWYnr5uLZ”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905545283918/0324_CTM_LiquidGold_Dahler_1276533_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”b2UCUr8kdj3n”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905545283918/0324_CTM_LiquidGold_Dahler_1276533_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”SwEWjz7MTW1Z”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905545283918/0324_CTM_LiquidGold_Dahler_1276536_0/0324_CTM_LiquidGold_Dahler_1276536_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”aFBPwdlh_Gz7″,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905545283918/0324_CTM_LiquidGold_Dahler_1276536_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”Ugu9UQvjTE6N”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905545283918/0324_CTM_LiquidGold_Dahler_1276536_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”modern-system-helps-vermont-family-boost-maple-syrup-production”,”title”:”Boosting maple syrup production”,”headline”:”Boosting maple syrup production”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Maple syrup is a $300 million industry, and some people call it liquid gold. Rising competition from large corporations and artificially-flavored corn syrup have forced smaller businesses to step up their game. Don Dahler met the Silloway family who turned to technology to preserve their tradition.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:281,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 12:40:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 13:06:35″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 08:40:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/18c6eb31-b521-4836-8cc9-43a3830e4a41/thumbnail/140×90/afb88d7d4c8e1e777989954bb27796d2/0324-ctm-liquidgold-dahler-1276534-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/18c6eb31-b521-4836-8cc9-43a3830e4a41/thumbnail/940×470/f813901d0cdf15a25702533c128ee48c/0324-ctm-liquidgold-dahler-1276534-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/18c6eb31-b521-4836-8cc9-43a3830e4a41/thumbnail/1200×630/1fd2f00932d3462fbe52bf802a7a5a6a/0324-ctm-liquidgold-dahler-1276534-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”7utC9pHOneYY1TCHVatDxTm_2ca_4HpZ”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”_7CAhxa_FJlv”},”wngdnkGVZBct”:{“id”:”a19751af-5208-4ea0-a827-696643296ac6″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”wngdnkGVZBct”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/23/904602691520/0323_CTM_ManafortRussia_Pegues_1275721_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”yswR_8BVeZLL”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904602691520/0323_CTM_ManafortRussia_Pegues_1275721_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”bKzu_jPJFSP6″,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904602691520/0323_CTM_ManafortRussia_Pegues_1275721_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”TbHt2yVMUY8w”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904602691520/0323_CTM_ManafortRussia_Pegues_1275726_500/0323_CTM_ManafortRussia_Pegues_1275726_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”huOmOh4zIAA5″,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904602691520/0323_CTM_ManafortRussia_Pegues_1275726_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”SU_d3aZfhaGq”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904602691520/0323_CTM_ManafortRussia_Pegues_1275726_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”new-questions-raised-on-trump-associates-ties-to-russia”,”title”:”Trump associates links to Russia?”,”headline”:”Trump associates links to Russia?”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Documents obtained by the Associated Press show President Trumpu0027s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, previously worked for Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska to benefit the Kremlin. CBS News has also learned more details about how another Trump associate, Roger Stone, is being put on notice on Capitol Hill. Jeff Pegues reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:193,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-23 11:15:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-23 11:48:42″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-23 07:15:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/acfa8728-d984-4978-8821-89dac55406c0/thumbnail/140×90/261118974e2c54ec36e8d4431a01cbc3/0323-ctm-manafortrussia-pegues-1275722-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/acfa8728-d984-4978-8821-89dac55406c0/thumbnail/940×470/fb971e0d0d7b33bad8c21f5cf19b34b8/0323-ctm-manafortrussia-pegues-1275722-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/acfa8728-d984-4978-8821-89dac55406c0/thumbnail/1200×630/53ddfd491e19b6d5f885a1532576bd3f/0323-ctm-manafortrussia-pegues-1275722-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”Yzl4H7axdJPqOp8SObvL8zg7MOYcdTr2″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”wngdnkGVZBct”},”tXFHtfZKq9_h”:{“id”:”870ddb52-8606-442f-a101-b32333ca37e5″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”tXFHtfZKq9_h”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/23/904612931590/0323_CTM_JFKHitlerDiary_Dokoupil_1275728_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”7ScV_JaTG0ek”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904612931590/0323_CTM_JFKHitlerDiary_Dokoupil_1275728_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”QsKiQv0AP_7T”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904612931590/0323_CTM_JFKHitlerDiary_Dokoupil_1275728_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”g532jbiHCaZj”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904612931590/0323_CTM_JFKHitlerDiary_Dokoupil_1275731_500/0323_CTM_JFKHitlerDiary_Dokoupil_1275731_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”Ofpm4A0d1C_y”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904612931590/0323_CTM_JFKHitlerDiary_Dokoupil_1275731_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”9OWiCwcdsrLL”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904612931590/0323_CTM_JFKHitlerDiary_Dokoupil_1275731_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”young-jfks-diary-reveals-his-fascination-with-adolf-hitler”,”title”:”JFKu0027s fascination with Adolf Hitler”,”headline”:”JFKu0027s fascination with Adolf Hitler”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A high-profile auction is putting a new spotlight on John F. Kennedy and his view of Adolf Hitler. For the first time, JFKu0027s only diary will go on the auction block. The then-28-year-old wrote about visiting Germany shortly after World War II and also shared his startling take on Hitler. Tony Dokoupil reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:162,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-23 11:43:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-23 11:59:41″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-23 07:43:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/352de9fc-8a36-4605-861f-d8228003a4c8/thumbnail/140×90/f9ef9043eb5519ca9d5b15b73da493cc/0323-ctm-jfkhitlerdiary-dokoupil-1275729-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/352de9fc-8a36-4605-861f-d8228003a4c8/thumbnail/940×470/c96792caf78655628caa449b8176a736/0323-ctm-jfkhitlerdiary-dokoupil-1275729-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/352de9fc-8a36-4605-861f-d8228003a4c8/thumbnail/1200×630/1be29db5f739d35c5fdada6d214f14e9/0323-ctm-jfkhitlerdiary-dokoupil-1275729-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”Js8njdaKjuA7GEsu9EAR2YyQFH2olutF”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”tXFHtfZKq9_h”},”Ra0_zd1c_H5E”:{“id”:”dcabef06-a7a6-458f-9888-ea16de4d2c19″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”Ra0_zd1c_H5E”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/23/904605763793/0323_CTM_TerrorTactics_REPLACEMENT_1275795_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”KEMLpE3EZUv0″,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904605763793/0323_CTM_TerrorTactics_REPLACEMENT_1275795_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Qfk_QEKewiuJ”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904605763793/0323_CTM_TerrorTactics_REPLACEMENT_1275795_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”0b2QXpb1obU9″,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904605763793/0323_CTM_TerrorTactics_REPLACEMENT_1275796_0/0323_CTM_TerrorTactics_REPLACEMENT_1275796_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”CO9x0UH_WnDa”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904605763793/0323_CTM_TerrorTactics_REPLACEMENT_1275796_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”j_KHk5hFQuQQ”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/23/904605763793/0323_CTM_TerrorTactics_REPLACEMENT_1275796_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”tactics-against-vehicle-terror-attacks”,”title”:”Stopping vehicle terror attacks”,”headline”:”Stopping vehicle terror attacks”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”The London terror attack puts new focus on the use of vehicles as deadly weapons. In the past year, vehicle attacks in Ohio, Germany and France have killed and injured dozens of people. Don Dahler reports on some of the counter measures.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:165,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-23 11:31:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-23 12:04:36″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-23 07:31:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/fd67b613-d25a-413e-b6bf-46e6172be942/thumbnail/140×90/c319e795a6db6d396ca39dca5efde924/0323-ctm-terrortactics-dahler-1275733-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/fd67b613-d25a-413e-b6bf-46e6172be942/thumbnail/940×470/18597d1f881140d5f2dd9cd5696ae8b5/0323-ctm-terrortactics-dahler-1275733-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/23/fd67b613-d25a-413e-b6bf-46e6172be942/thumbnail/1200×630/3f672037e68e7b034df509d6613e8e91/0323-ctm-terrortactics-dahler-1275733-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”NNTsI_E9Eb3sTF2F6v7yeVwOvUlowlqf”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”Ra0_zd1c_H5E”},”6CVhkAFuiqNp”:{“id”:”d2e6f025-871f-45fb-8e10-8cf2ac3fb291″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”6CVhkAFuiqNp”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/22/903630915744/0322_CTM_TrumpHealthcare_Garrett_1274892_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”Tuz2rSfJ6fbw”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903630915744/0322_CTM_TrumpHealthcare_Garrett_1274892_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”_DOXr1N6LtCx”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903630915744/0322_CTM_TrumpHealthcare_Garrett_1274892_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”A1PJ9tddqg6D”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903630915744/0322_CTM_TrumpHealthcare_Garrett_1274897_500/0322_CTM_TrumpHealthcare_Garrett_1274897_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”DO1ayfngdUAq”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903630915744/0322_CTM_TrumpHealthcare_Garrett_1274897_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”tj3DF7uwmdB3″,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903630915744/0322_CTM_TrumpHealthcare_Garrett_1274897_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”trump-warns-gop-holdouts-over-health-bill-vote”,”title”:”Closing the GOP health deal?”,”headline”:”Closing the GOP health deal?”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”The crucial House vote on the GOP plan to replace Obamacare is one day away. President Trumpu0027s reputation as a deal-maker will be on the line in the first major test of his legislative agenda. With no support from Democrats, more than 21 Republican u0022nou0022 votes would sink the bill. Major Garrett reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:169,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:03:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:21:33″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-22 07:03:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/071e6dc8-7cdf-4139-9206-9ff3cb1f4418/thumbnail/140×90/74da2e2b303e911db1125a8b91162e06/0322-ctm-trumphealthcare-garrett-1274893-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/071e6dc8-7cdf-4139-9206-9ff3cb1f4418/thumbnail/940×470/cca57341e3ce202e299afda1da08ceda/0322-ctm-trumphealthcare-garrett-1274893-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/071e6dc8-7cdf-4139-9206-9ff3cb1f4418/thumbnail/1200×630/f692b0a8ece5e53ca147811062282dc0/0322-ctm-trumphealthcare-garrett-1274893-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”BGPxF6LIPUm5u57StfSCqlS1DLCdMhXs”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”6CVhkAFuiqNp”},”EU9UgSAC6vQq”:{“id”:”1bfbdf83-be78-46b4-9216-5797ad719ae3″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”EU9UgSAC6vQq”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/22/903632451704/0322_CTM_GorsuchHearing_Crawford_1274900_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”SVb67IREcBbb”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903632451704/0322_CTM_GorsuchHearing_Crawford_1274900_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”oT4O_V2iOMYj”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903632451704/0322_CTM_GorsuchHearing_Crawford_1274900_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”qLxysaEPDhKR”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903632451704/0322_CTM_GorsuchHearing_Crawford_1274902_500/0322_CTM_GorsuchHearing_Crawford_1274902_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”ihKsDCk3rYhh”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903632451704/0322_CTM_GorsuchHearing_Crawford_1274902_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”JFNrwEoX9iX1″,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903632451704/0322_CTM_GorsuchHearing_Crawford_1274902_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”gorsuch-faces-follow-up-questions-in-scotus-confirmation-hearing”,”title”:”Gorsuch SCOTUS confirmation hearing”,”headline”:”Gorsuch SCOTUS confirmation hearing”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Judge Neil Gorsuch faced 11 hours of questions Tuesday during a Senate confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court justice nominee. Democrats repeatedly challenged him on the policies of President Trump, who nominated him. Jan Crawford reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:167,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:06:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:23:43″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-22 07:06:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/25aea2cf-205f-4cd5-815c-8ce8a740c98d/thumbnail/140×90/a100b7a0328ad6d2726b62418898df3b/0322-ctm-gorsuchhearing-crawford-1274901-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/25aea2cf-205f-4cd5-815c-8ce8a740c98d/thumbnail/940×470/6a59604ae776114b012c969d5dccdd61/0322-ctm-gorsuchhearing-crawford-1274901-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/25aea2cf-205f-4cd5-815c-8ce8a740c98d/thumbnail/1200×630/3d0e7a7267bf00548e9a3c680addcd34/0322-ctm-gorsuchhearing-crawford-1274901-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”7IQhKxw_IkET62j1vwdGNc727cxcvoCt”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”EU9UgSAC6vQq”},”fdfiJA9j9nH7″:{“id”:”176cfb1f-3182-4475-98d6-e1671b83503f”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”fdfiJA9j9nH7″,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/22/903634499708/0322_CTM_NorthKoreaMissles_Martin_1274904_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”sdWHWYKkwCAe”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903634499708/0322_CTM_NorthKoreaMissles_Martin_1274904_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”LC_WuMlMittl”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903634499708/0322_CTM_NorthKoreaMissles_Martin_1274904_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”n0iKp4_kzz02″,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903634499708/0322_CTM_NorthKoreaMissles_Martin_1274911_500/0322_CTM_NorthKoreaMissles_Martin_1274911_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”OETq8lXQbLWa”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903634499708/0322_CTM_NorthKoreaMissles_Martin_1274911_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”QoY8VZBrcjG_”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903634499708/0322_CTM_NorthKoreaMissles_Martin_1274911_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”north-koreas-latest-missile-test-explodes-in-seconds-u-s-says”,”title”:”North Koreau0027s latest missile test”,”headline”:”North Koreau0027s latest missile test”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”North Korea launched another missile Wednesday, but the test ended in failure. The missile exploded within seconds. This follows several successful test launches in the last year. David Martin reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:135,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:08:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:27:48″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-22 07:08:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/184e2667-4df1-422c-92be-45e4f306e5ee/thumbnail/140×90/5c1004038944050ccdcfa016bfe6d8eb/0322-ctm-northkoreamissles-martin-1274905-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/184e2667-4df1-422c-92be-45e4f306e5ee/thumbnail/940×470/5037bc0c2a8cfb1bce1f233d87bb6dfb/0322-ctm-northkoreamissles-martin-1274905-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/184e2667-4df1-422c-92be-45e4f306e5ee/thumbnail/1200×630/ad7ac8b674fcaf89ff9e648698505318/0322-ctm-northkoreamissles-martin-1274905-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”_jxZGZgpzkoW3EAVKQBwQvT2IqnyN7xM”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”fdfiJA9j9nH7″},”NpFUj_iAYqoL”:{“id”:”7ab8a86e-c6ca-4621-a6a8-e272009377c1″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”NpFUj_iAYqoL”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/22/903636547736/0322_CTM_AirlineThreat_Pegues_1274907_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”pIVZkQfuZfnI”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903636547736/0322_CTM_AirlineThreat_Pegues_1274907_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”ozH0Kj0Hcumm”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903636547736/0322_CTM_AirlineThreat_Pegues_1274907_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”2jcXenlgZX8q”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903636547736/0322_CTM_AirlineThreat_Pegues_1274908_0/0322_CTM_AirlineThreat_Pegues_1274908_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”kb0D6my_FEPC”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903636547736/0322_CTM_AirlineThreat_Pegues_1274908_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”8Cbl_AFtFdnt”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903636547736/0322_CTM_AirlineThreat_Pegues_1274908_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”electronics-ban-on-planes-byproduct-of-gathered-intel”,”title”:”Electronics ban on planes”,”headline”:”Electronics ban on planes”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Britain is joining the U.S. effort to tighten security on commercial airliners from some Middle Eastern and North African countries over a potential terror threat. Passengers on direct flights to the U.S. from eight countries will not be allowed to carry on electronic devices larger than a phone. Jeff Pegues reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:161,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:11:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:30:40″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-22 07:11:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/ad059456-0695-48ad-857b-3e6e99a9aebe/thumbnail/140×90/c7f72ac973ff40e28b8b69394ed934f0/0322-ctm-airlinethreat-pegues-1274909-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/ad059456-0695-48ad-857b-3e6e99a9aebe/thumbnail/940×470/6c4c04e446f32d6909188961e80f161c/0322-ctm-airlinethreat-pegues-1274909-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/ad059456-0695-48ad-857b-3e6e99a9aebe/thumbnail/1200×630/de47b9547e4590e791a6cc2fe0ca5973/0322-ctm-airlinethreat-pegues-1274909-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”YH8hxNmoEkHroXdgM8lRAKz3aFk3Hmxg”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”NpFUj_iAYqoL”},”x1sCyMKVO0lw”:{“id”:”61cdbc68-0693-43e3-a230-e487700d1152″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”x1sCyMKVO0lw”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/22/903636547738/0322_CTM_SouthernStorms_Duthiers_1274914_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”FKRqKifrMiXy”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903636547738/0322_CTM_SouthernStorms_Duthiers_1274914_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”fEj8I0x1XNlD”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903636547738/0322_CTM_SouthernStorms_Duthiers_1274914_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”x9aAxDDxMHqp”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903636547738/0322_CTM_SouthernStorms_Duthiers_1274917_0/0322_CTM_SouthernStorms_Duthiers_1274917_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”i71vlaHsBQ84″,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903636547738/0322_CTM_SouthernStorms_Duthiers_1274917_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”JnO3tnvkfgV2″,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903636547738/0322_CTM_SouthernStorms_Duthiers_1274917_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”firefighters-in-south-work-furiously-to-free-trapped-man”,”title”:”Dramatic rescue in South”,”headline”:”Dramatic rescue in South”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Nearly 70,000 homes and businesses in Georgia are without power after extreme weather. Deadly storms moved across the Southeast on Tuesday. In Gainesville, another tree smashed through a trailer home, trapping a man inside. Vladimir Duthiers reports on the dramatic rescue effort to free him.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:110,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:13:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:34:31″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-22 07:13:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/bbbecdf9-0130-47d9-8c37-c02901fd09a5/thumbnail/140×90/3a7c2e757a7391b0d41b3e08ce7bfe59/0322-ctm-southernstorms-duthiers-1274915-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/bbbecdf9-0130-47d9-8c37-c02901fd09a5/thumbnail/940×470/32043c034a16dff4969b154888a67aa2/0322-ctm-southernstorms-duthiers-1274915-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/bbbecdf9-0130-47d9-8c37-c02901fd09a5/thumbnail/1200×630/c84408027313606b45ab6c0fb7da126f/0322-ctm-southernstorms-duthiers-1274915-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”MiXVHYClw8zgn6il_1vVeavwVUuA2i_Q”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”x1sCyMKVO0lw”},”1LjXxkR3sTnc”:{“id”:”603caa6b-15e9-4b4d-9b14-7b93d7283f1e”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”1LjXxkR3sTnc”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/22/903642179561/0322_CTM_MosulOffensive_Dagata_1274919_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”cPrZivVTzufV”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903642179561/0322_CTM_MosulOffensive_Dagata_1274919_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”uypRgYrCGzZf”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903642179561/0322_CTM_MosulOffensive_Dagata_1274919_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”4NCPSjEmkYQB”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903642179561/0322_CTM_MosulOffensive_Dagata_1274922_500/0322_CTM_MosulOffensive_Dagata_1274922_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”a6JYqzU9fjhL”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903642179561/0322_CTM_MosulOffensive_Dagata_1274922_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”_5K99dUJpUVy”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903642179561/0322_CTM_MosulOffensive_Dagata_1274922_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”thousands-flee-western-mosul-as-iraqi-forces-target-isis”,”title”:”Fighting ISIS in western Mosul”,”headline”:”Fighting ISIS in western Mosul”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Tens of thousands of people are fleeing western Mosul to escape fighting with ISIS. U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launched an offensive to push the Islamic militants out of the western half of the city last month. Charlie Du0027Agata reports from near the frontlines.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:72,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:15:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:39:49″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-22 07:15:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/56ce1955-9252-4e37-83ef-aec053480835/thumbnail/140×90/46c26252be79f2fef1452841812544d5/0322-ctm-mosuloffensive-dagata-1274920-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/56ce1955-9252-4e37-83ef-aec053480835/thumbnail/940×470/b8cd64cb7aa9b0340c5ab7bcb4dd7cfe/0322-ctm-mosuloffensive-dagata-1274920-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/56ce1955-9252-4e37-83ef-aec053480835/thumbnail/1200×630/53694972e0e409623c3818f54d40b3dc/0322-ctm-mosuloffensive-dagata-1274920-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”4PCh1nLS02dCLQvu1E5_umduS32sbCQt”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”1LjXxkR3sTnc”},”JakWY9AEFBxk”:{“id”:”115e2256-fc21-45d4-a42e-f2dd275279f7″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”JakWY9AEFBxk”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/22/903648323810/0322_CTM_TeacherManhunt_REPLACEMENT_1275003_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”YCSxxfZEmiU2″,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903648323810/0322_CTM_TeacherManhunt_REPLACEMENT_1275003_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”6Fgeaq_uetWj”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903648323810/0322_CTM_TeacherManhunt_REPLACEMENT_1275003_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”PvDz5vfnJD_a”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903648323810/0322_CTM_TeacherManhunt_REPLACEMENT_1275004_0/0322_CTM_TeacherManhunt_REPLACEMENT_1275004_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”4EiZg1ikAduN”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903648323810/0322_CTM_TeacherManhunt_REPLACEMENT_1275004_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”ebWb_75X6rXu”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903648323810/0322_CTM_TeacherManhunt_REPLACEMENT_1275004_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”nationwide-manhunt-for-ex-teacher-after-teen-disappears”,”title”:”Search for missing teen, ex-teacher”,”headline”:”Search for missing teen, ex-teacher”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Investigators released new information in the nationwide search for a missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl, Elizabeth Thomas. She was last seen nine days ago. Investigators believe her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, convinced Thomas to run away with him. Don Dahler reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:142,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:32:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:52:45″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-22 07:32:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/392c7729-8a16-416f-bb1a-05efe2a1fc91/thumbnail/140×90/8c96c161e665f4ebdc51589440f14a26/0322-ctm-teachermanhunt-dahler-1274926-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/392c7729-8a16-416f-bb1a-05efe2a1fc91/thumbnail/940×470/2a4345e60350f30c95458e06ea36babf/0322-ctm-teachermanhunt-dahler-1274926-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/392c7729-8a16-416f-bb1a-05efe2a1fc91/thumbnail/1200×630/abd4e40331e774eb36a86a1b1f43ba4d/0322-ctm-teachermanhunt-dahler-1274926-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”4OoYWBC0GQjPjELbz4E1a5dzGssAdDMO”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”JakWY9AEFBxk”},”9sNDP6QmqRMV”:{“id”:”5b91c188-ada9-47b9-a1fd-7f3776b09087″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”9sNDP6QmqRMV”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/22/903652419875/0322_CTM_NetflixForCars_REPLACEMENT_1275005_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”K4rGN4R3liiK”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903652419875/0322_CTM_NetflixForCars_REPLACEMENT_1275005_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Lsl4eW6a1_Ep”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903652419875/0322_CTM_NetflixForCars_REPLACEMENT_1275005_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”CgCWuRu6piY9″,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903652419875/0322_CTM_NetflixForCars_REPLACEMENT_1275006_500/0322_CTM_NetflixForCars_REPLACEMENT_1275006_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”4v8ySPnFj8uM”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903652419875/0322_CTM_NetflixForCars_REPLACEMENT_1275006_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”NrzP2ZMhfI2k”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/22/903652419875/0322_CTM_NetflixForCars_REPLACEMENT_1275006_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”will-cadillacs-1500-a-month-subscription-plan-work”,”title”:”Cadillac subscription plan”,”headline”:”Cadillac subscription plan”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”General Motors is launching Book by Cadillac in hopes that a subscription-based model will work for luxury cars. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 to discuss the plan.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:226,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 11:34:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-22 12:00:38″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-22 07:34:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/e270d0f9-8f42-418c-96fa-b20a5b9f62a7/thumbnail/140×90/b9c06fdb233910028a4e8784e5f3afa1/0322-ctm-netflixforcarsqa-hobson-1274932-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/e270d0f9-8f42-418c-96fa-b20a5b9f62a7/thumbnail/940×470/6842822b5c8e3d23592a0537fc02ecb2/0322-ctm-netflixforcarsqa-hobson-1274932-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/22/e270d0f9-8f42-418c-96fa-b20a5b9f62a7/thumbnail/1200×630/f142db4acfd1b4ad1e31146edba39c82/0322-ctm-netflixforcarsqa-hobson-1274932-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”JJ4IGND1_twAq2dYIgIwnrBoNZ5Np3uJ”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”9sNDP6QmqRMV”},”eHXdcyFn7VB8″:{“id”:”0567d208-c948-4fd0-adcd-393c7f3ecf27″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”eHXdcyFn7VB8″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906068547510/0324_CBSN_GFR_StateOfHealthCare_1277069_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”3omZk23qBcmq”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906068547510/0324_CBSN_GFR_StateOfHealthCare_1277069_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”1GtawZK9y7HL”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906068547510/0324_CBSN_GFR_StateOfHealthCare_1277069_240.mp4″},”ios”:null,”ios_phone”:null,”ios_tablet”:null},”slug”:”ryan-dealt-a-devastating-blow-on-obamacare-repeal”,”title”:”Ryan dealt a devastating blow on Obamacare repeal”,”headline”:”Ryan dealt a devastating blow on Obamacare repeal”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”For House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has spent the last seven years railing against Obamacare, Fridayu0027s failure to vote on the GOPu0027s health care bill was devastating. CBS News correspondent Chip Reid joined CBSN to discuss what led up to the decision to pull the bill.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:245,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 23:34:14″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:38:17″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 19:34:14″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/25/28259e4f-c46f-4404-b5d3-811c588ea3b6/thumbnail/140×90/0465b907d21611c5208c1bce0eda4aae/0324-cbsn-gfr-stateofhealthcare-1277070-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/25/28259e4f-c46f-4404-b5d3-811c588ea3b6/thumbnail/940×470/7216779a5d26c1881372ba01bd72eedb/0324-cbsn-gfr-stateofhealthcare-1277070-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/25/28259e4f-c46f-4404-b5d3-811c588ea3b6/thumbnail/1200×630/55da2d2ee46c7796531ac0ef39464389/0324-cbsn-gfr-stateofhealthcare-1277070-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”v6jWdVSPxAxbrEO5oYDcx_xLnXxNTdqM”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”eHXdcyFn7VB8″},”w98POS0f40a6″:{“id”:”5db031a8-b88c-4eda-ac74-7762780c910e”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”w98POS0f40a6″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905969731996/Preview_fakenews_1276944_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”wQvUDqmh10Lv”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905969731996/Preview_fakenews_1276944_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”UHJ6Zw15Fk6c”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905969731996/Preview_fakenews_1276944_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”r9_zlqRmtIDr”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905969731996/Preview_fakenews_1276946_0/Preview_fakenews_1276946_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”gR0Mbw79yaaa”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905969731996/Preview_fakenews_1276946_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”3Blo9zA945Hn”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905969731996/Preview_fakenews_1276946_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”bots-have-big-effect-on-scott-pelleys-twitter”,”title”:”Bots have big effect on Scott Pelleyu0027s Twitter”,”headline”:”Bots have big effect on Scott Pelleyu0027s Twitter”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley gets a few dozen retweets on a message normally. But with the help of bots — in a paid experiment — one of Pelleyu0027s tweets takes off. Watch Pelleyu0027s report u0022Fake Newsu0022 on Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:68,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 21:52:55″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:36:18″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 17:52:55″,”keywords”:”60 minutes u0022cbs newsu0022 u0022Anderson Cooperu0022 u0022Dr. Sanjay Guptau0022 u0022Steve Kroftu0022 u0022Lara Loganu0022 u0022Scott Pelleyu0022 u0022Morley Saferu0022 u0022Bob Simonu0022 u0022Lesley Stahlu0022 u0022Bill Whitakeru0022 u0022newsu0022, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”55c717f7-f662-4257-8979-d2a5b4375575″,”name”:”60 minutes u0022cbs newsu0022 u0022Anderson Cooperu0022 u0022Dr. Sanjay Guptau0022 u0022Steve Kroftu0022 u0022Lara Loganu0022 u0022Scott Pelleyu0022 u0022Morley Saferu0022 u0022Bob Simonu0022 u0022Lesley Stahlu0022 u0022Bill Whitakeru0022 u0022newsu0022″,”slug”:”60-minutes-cbs-news-anderson-cooper-dr-sanjay-gupta-steve-kroft-lara-logan-scott-pelley-morley-safer-bob-simon-lesley-stahl-bill-whitaker-news”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/d13dccc8-6def-40f8-bada-72a955ae2731/thumbnail/140×90/dd48077a23b72fcda86bfa6cdb50afb6/pelley-tweet-1276945-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/d13dccc8-6def-40f8-bada-72a955ae2731/thumbnail/940×470/d598370204b49d252865608ddaabacc8/pelley-tweet-1276945-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/d13dccc8-6def-40f8-bada-72a955ae2731/thumbnail/1200×630/76e15e4135bcbb9a68d7923fc4054e5d/pelley-tweet-1276945-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-60-minutes”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”49″,”episode”:”27″,”mpxRefId”:”O1PTE_3ktjUFz2321EtlxIrQuIU_mOmo”,”segment”:2,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:true,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:true,”topic”:”60-minutes-previews”,”topic_name”:”Previews”,”topic_parent_slug”:”60-minutes”,”topic_parent”:”60 Minutes”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”60-minutes-previews”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”w98POS0f40a6″},”KMZiEWYM3N9X”:{“id”:”1ce3a7ae-5b4d-4aec-841f-43f14a8de276″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”KMZiEWYM3N9X”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905936963564/0324_CBSN_Trump_Bill_Pull_1276929_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”f8B6hC2uyaEU”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905936963564/0324_CBSN_Trump_Bill_Pull_1276929_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Dtm3_Ms_CLX5″,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905936963564/0324_CBSN_Trump_Bill_Pull_1276929_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”WmvEsK8kMvS2″,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905936963564/0324_CBSN_Trump_Bill_Pull_1276936_500/0324_CBSN_Trump_Bill_Pull_1276936_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”WTMV0JGZIPJE”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905936963564/0324_CBSN_Trump_Bill_Pull_1276936_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”_djJiM1X3yDE”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905936963564/0324_CBSN_Trump_Bill_Pull_1276936_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”pres-trump-on-decision-to-pull-gop-health-care-bill-lets-let-obamacare-go-for-a-while”,”title”:”Pres. Trump on decision to pull GOP health care bill: u0022Letu0027s let Obamacare go for a whileu0022″,”headline”:”Pres. Trump on decision to pull GOP health care bill: u0022Letu0027s let Obamacare go for a whileu0022″,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Following the decision by House GOP leaders to pull their health care bill, President Trump blamed Democrats for the billu0027s failure, but said the outcome was u0022perhaps the best thing that could happen.u0022″,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:1026,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 21:15:54″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:18:10″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 17:15:54″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/ff3a1705-e43e-4f56-acf2-2c67a881cb14/thumbnail/140×90/38d0a8a8a4e092d6aeee5cc7d660ab6b/0324-cbsn-trump-bill-pull-1276930-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/ff3a1705-e43e-4f56-acf2-2c67a881cb14/thumbnail/940×470/f32a3086591bdd9e3e412b09f1701971/0324-cbsn-trump-bill-pull-1276930-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/ff3a1705-e43e-4f56-acf2-2c67a881cb14/thumbnail/1200×630/479df08a8c980814abc97b4215d082d2/0324-cbsn-trump-bill-pull-1276930-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”IX5ZsYBIqgZzxiByOL0jodRiavK84AMU”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”KMZiEWYM3N9X”},”LEgKXIK8ZbSe”:{“id”:”289b354c-2724-41de-8d92-4a882133f03f”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”LEgKXIK8ZbSe”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905927747504/0324_CBSN_PaulRyan_1276906_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”iOwZFcPq4Rto”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905927747504/0324_CBSN_PaulRyan_1276906_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”_20vTvHiLrdc”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905927747504/0324_CBSN_PaulRyan_1276906_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”twJiYpfh8ok0″,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905927747504/0324_CBSN_PaulRyan_1276913_500/0324_CBSN_PaulRyan_1276913_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”VVw6R3XZDv_0″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905927747504/0324_CBSN_PaulRyan_1276913_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”1kQEt9bQOspe”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905927747504/0324_CBSN_PaulRyan_1276913_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”house-speaker-paul-ryan-on-pulling-the-gop-health-care-bill”,”title”:”House Speaker Paul Ryan on pulling the GOP health care bill”,”headline”:”House Speaker Paul Ryan on pulling the GOP health care bill”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks about the decision to pull the GOP health care bill. See his full statement here.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:787,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 21:01:36″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 21:42:20″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 17:01:36″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/698d5c54-54b4-4b10-973a-5618719f7dc7/thumbnail/140×90/1b8c2fe2adb1506b9b534be281381d7b/0324-cbsn-paulryan-1276908-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/698d5c54-54b4-4b10-973a-5618719f7dc7/thumbnail/940×470/63d9bb30c4b498e9687806a0b7d44501/0324-cbsn-paulryan-1276908-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/698d5c54-54b4-4b10-973a-5618719f7dc7/thumbnail/1200×630/aaa3d14fb7e8350b3e7e68b51e1d6551/0324-cbsn-paulryan-1276908-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”YPtAcURKpJbrWtXR1Ce3R1Cw5odGaXGh”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”LEgKXIK8ZbSe”},”UoWlp2dfSiDR”:{“id”:”21551f1c-871d-488c-8530-fc81011c49ec”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”UoWlp2dfSiDR”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905910851846/0324_CBSN_Panel_Chat_1276897_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”H4GTcq81CPqQ”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905910851846/0324_CBSN_Panel_Chat_1276897_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”TNM2LXeolBBc”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905910851846/0324_CBSN_Panel_Chat_1276897_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”MWe6RzjwG8mr”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905910851846/0324_CBSN_Panel_Chat_1276909_0/0324_CBSN_Panel_Chat_1276909_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”ogJ5XpkWQJXK”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905910851846/0324_CBSN_Panel_Chat_1276909_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”D1ErHCvfus_d”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905910851846/0324_CBSN_Panel_Chat_1276909_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”house-pulls-health-care-bill-from-floor”,”title”:”House pulls health care bill from floor”,”headline”:”House pulls health care bill from floor”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”House Republicans have decided not to vote Friday on their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Our CBSN political panel joins Reena Ninan with the latest on what prompted their decision.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:1192,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 20:46:42″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 21:42:13″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 16:46:42″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/3885d827-53d6-42b4-b606-9c06bfd385f9/thumbnail/140×90/9f5ec0293374a7631efda127c04d1be6/0324-cbsn-panel-chat-1276899-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/3885d827-53d6-42b4-b606-9c06bfd385f9/thumbnail/940×470/fa42b62df3d85277c0007f9425c5a21a/0324-cbsn-panel-chat-1276899-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/3885d827-53d6-42b4-b606-9c06bfd385f9/thumbnail/1200×630/f152811a2a7aaf33b06560d6ae2744a4/0324-cbsn-panel-chat-1276899-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”_PiCSYjlzBEUtadadiBKOyi1M97hT7oY”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”UoWlp2dfSiDR”},”A_FKeghn3oul”:{“id”:”72273053-8d9c-4d0a-81e7-212c287cb33f”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”A_FKeghn3oul”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905890371842/0324_CBSN_SpecialReport_1276877_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”7d4ogkuaSLY2″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905890371842/0324_CBSN_SpecialReport_1276877_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”k1SXDujegGuy”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905890371842/0324_CBSN_SpecialReport_1276877_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”HQ2Son3Tguzk”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905890371842/0324_CBSN_SpecialReport_1276889_0/0324_CBSN_SpecialReport_1276889_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”DipENmP6oH98″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905890371842/0324_CBSN_SpecialReport_1276889_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”owN4PGcDSQrp”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905890371842/0324_CBSN_SpecialReport_1276889_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”special-report-republican-plan-to-repeal-obamacare-fails”,”title”:”Special Report: Republican plan to repeal Obamacare fails”,”headline”:”Special Report: Republican plan to repeal Obamacare fails”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Right before a scheduled vote on the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the bill was pulled from the House floor as leaders conceded there were not enough votes to pass it. Watch CBS News Special Report coverage.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:701,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 20:18:16″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 20:55:10″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 16:18:16″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/c4f72ab0-ed90-4a8e-b616-2bada08c5d64/thumbnail/140×90/5ab5b4580ec4839372e4162764752430/0324-cbsn-specialreport-1276878-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/c4f72ab0-ed90-4a8e-b616-2bada08c5d64/thumbnail/940×470/0e8f07276ff6687bb0cebddcd6c4918c/0324-cbsn-specialreport-1276878-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/c4f72ab0-ed90-4a8e-b616-2bada08c5d64/thumbnail/1200×630/106afd6048647bb1575c3d8029d37be2/0324-cbsn-specialreport-1276878-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”u4gcKOoS462U58RrG_fr68dzVOEKJv_H”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”A_FKeghn3oul”},”LZhHGNZ_VH5E”:{“id”:”e0d4cbce-4916-4dd3-b528-7578bfe3bc9d”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”LZhHGNZ_VH5E”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905857091712/0324_CBSN_BoyesFromQueens_1277064_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”xCAWqQcUmOx3″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905857091712/0324_CBSN_BoyesFromQueens_1277064_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”CewkVhb_tRdk”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905857091712/0324_CBSN_BoyesFromQueens_1277064_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”SdjQ6TDpoOG_”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905857091712/0324_CBSN_BoyesFromQueens_1277067_500/0324_CBSN_BoyesFromQueens_1277067_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”sXrobmB_bhyO”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905857091712/0324_CBSN_BoyesFromQueens_1277067_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”UzUjDXyUnTxv”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905857091712/0324_CBSN_BoyesFromQueens_1277067_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”rep-joe-crowley-on-uncharted-territory-in-congress”,”title”:”Rep. Joe Crowley on u0022uncharted territoryu0022 in Congress”,”headline”:”Rep. Joe Crowley on u0022uncharted territoryu0022 in Congress”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Queens native Rep. Joe Crowley joins CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris on u0022The Takeoutu0022 at Kellyu0027s Irish Times in Washington, D.C. to talk about his and President Trumpu0027s upbringing in the same borough.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:283,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 19:37:44″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:38:23″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 15:37:44″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/25/89cacfe0-810c-4874-8255-a4ab3420279f/thumbnail/140×90/6c7d5eeb54d07d1ba1fb39ced3fe4bd0/0324-cbsn-boyesfromqueens-1277066-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/25/89cacfe0-810c-4874-8255-a4ab3420279f/thumbnail/940×470/56e2b904f44bd4f06dda21ac4dff62ef/0324-cbsn-boyesfromqueens-1277066-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/25/89cacfe0-810c-4874-8255-a4ab3420279f/thumbnail/1200×630/ccb8f3d2a1fae973afdb527e393e6c65/0324-cbsn-boyesfromqueens-1277066-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”nHfx1mef6BMLxmlnqMfZ28aRSLeiOT9F”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”LZhHGNZ_VH5E”},”6vyDJspldVgp”:{“id”:”346b4793-87b9-479e-adc8-f1b3b8729c61″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”6vyDJspldVgp”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905820739631/0324_CBSN_FYS_1276854_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”l4EZMZSFjljl”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905820739631/0324_CBSN_FYS_1276854_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”HP2tcq3xl7jg”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905820739631/0324_CBSN_FYS_1276854_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”87v7kWR8Ci5n”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905820739631/0324_CBSN_FYS_1276857_500/0324_CBSN_FYS_1276857_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”8aV2lMWGrgcN”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905820739631/0324_CBSN_FYS_1276857_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”K_RU0NCuy2N9″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905820739631/0324_CBSN_FYS_1276857_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”wall-street-on-edge-over-health-care-bill”,”title”:”Wall Street on edge over health care bill”,”headline”:”Wall Street on edge over health care bill”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Investors on Wall Street appear to be nervous about the impending health care bill vote. Bloomberg Business reporter Dani Burger joins CBSN with more on how markets are reacting.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:225,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 18:47:55″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 19:20:12″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 14:47:55″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/946105e2-ea6b-4e7e-aae6-986e25e23a92/thumbnail/140×90/c655786df7a4e4e87a5d0e0ed5411dda/0324-cbsn-fys-1276856-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/946105e2-ea6b-4e7e-aae6-986e25e23a92/thumbnail/940×470/e769c88c784bec512b97c9924154f707/0324-cbsn-fys-1276856-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/946105e2-ea6b-4e7e-aae6-986e25e23a92/thumbnail/1200×630/70e22adadeab795b70bc75cc4a0f694d/0324-cbsn-fys-1276856-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”G8RVpb5OopREHqeVoFZ3glq_DibcmmC2″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”6vyDJspldVgp”},”RaENCeFTx1Nz”:{“id”:”d138a10c-f7a6-485a-8dd4-9d7644c5727d”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”RaENCeFTx1Nz”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905806403704/0324_CBSN_FYP_1276842_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”i03Lr2m4qbgI”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905806403704/0324_CBSN_FYP_1276842_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”GRvaHfyTbyaV”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905806403704/0324_CBSN_FYP_1276842_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”KQCqUrtN8sN4″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905806403704/0324_CBSN_FYP_1276852_0/0324_CBSN_FYP_1276852_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”mYuNbwC3Lpkd”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905806403704/0324_CBSN_FYP_1276852_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”9WmdpT2rTojj”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905806403704/0324_CBSN_FYP_1276852_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”whats-at-stake-in-house-health-care-bill-vote”,”title”:”Whatu0027s at stake in House health care bill vote”,”headline”:”Whatu0027s at stake in House health care bill vote”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”With little time left before the House votes on the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, there is still a lot of debate about the changes. Washington Post reporter Ed Ou0027Keefe joins CBSN with the latest on what to expect.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:286,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 18:32:35″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 19:04:11″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 14:32:35″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/3372d413-5e4e-4cf6-80fa-63e332b5216f/thumbnail/140×90/0d08c0e2198424ff74277b15767fccb0/0324-cbsn-fyp-1276843-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/3372d413-5e4e-4cf6-80fa-63e332b5216f/thumbnail/940×470/03a14b761638a9d30fe4d36f7ab9ef56/0324-cbsn-fyp-1276843-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/3372d413-5e4e-4cf6-80fa-63e332b5216f/thumbnail/1200×630/e074913ddc5f1a8942a3f93b18c2680f/0324-cbsn-fyp-1276843-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”7PwsUztPqd3w5GkEA_L1tKv194377Ug3″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”RaENCeFTx1Nz”},”j0Xx68KY_YVA”:{“id”:”ff6d9ff3-2890-4d48-be17-366ca1239a5e”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”j0Xx68KY_YVA”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905765443894/0324_CBSN_Schakowsky_1276836_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”ht79bfh1DHvU”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905765443894/0324_CBSN_Schakowsky_1276836_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”VGdd9WKtYsmE”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905765443894/0324_CBSN_Schakowsky_1276836_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”tAWUZ0CpauCA”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905765443894/0324_CBSN_Schakowsky_1276837_0/0324_CBSN_Schakowsky_1276837_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”wbrpz0fjFmK8″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905765443894/0324_CBSN_Schakowsky_1276837_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”UVCcmkXu45Q_”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905765443894/0324_CBSN_Schakowsky_1276837_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”rep-jan-schakowskys-prediction-on-gop-health-bill”,”title”:”Rep. Jan Schakowskyu0027s prediction on GOP health bill”,”headline”:”Rep. Jan Schakowskyu0027s prediction on GOP health bill”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) joins CBSN to discuss the American Health Care Act, which she thinks will u0022probablyu0022 pass if it reaches the House floor.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:582,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 17:47:07″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 18:48:09″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 13:47:07″,”keywords”:”american health, bill, Care Act, cbsn, house, jan, live streaming, live video, obamacare, rep., schakowsky, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”665c90a7-ad83-4594-98dd-c5f189df79dd”,”name”:”american health”,”slug”:”american-health”},{“id”:”46db3ece-54f2-43cb-a93b-7d9d1130a3ae”,”name”:”bill”,”slug”:”bill”},{“id”:”3bf522be-9770-4293-95bf-91cc35d738b0″,”name”:”Care Act”,”slug”:”care-act”},{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”7d2da19a-97c4-4929-8753-d6bf2b67d33e”,”name”:”house”,”slug”:”house”},{“id”:”f0c82c51-0cfa-49ed-b22f-d99dd64bc1c4″,”name”:”jan”,”slug”:”jan”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”01bf712c-6d2d-4b87-b270-296278d4a399″,”name”:”obamacare”,”slug”:”obamacare”},{“id”:”06547fea-2f47-4fa1-917d-0922da8ff061″,”name”:”rep.”,”slug”:”rep”},{“id”:”e22582b3-4b66-4668-84ab-a8509c53bd27″,”name”:”schakowsky”,”slug”:”schakowsky”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/eeaa7e03-c5e2-45f9-8007-21d47556e2fd/thumbnail/140×90/f4ea2970e1a0d8be7c422269a5ff20e3/0324-cbsn-schakowsky-1276834-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/eeaa7e03-c5e2-45f9-8007-21d47556e2fd/thumbnail/940×470/0ade05f9213d01a61882ecdd6c17d8cd/0324-cbsn-schakowsky-1276834-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/eeaa7e03-c5e2-45f9-8007-21d47556e2fd/thumbnail/1200×630/2227857955e9ec6a85d08456f56d33ee/0324-cbsn-schakowsky-1276834-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”JCZ5EmGMQQ7BxCVlgYX_CVLXRmnYQ6Ar”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”j0Xx68KY_YVA”},”UpKe230ogyaL”:{“id”:”dbc3fe6a-6034-451f-8e3e-e8affa9baf38″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”UpKe230ogyaL”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905753155946/0324_CBSN_LeeZeldin_FWW_1276829_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”Yxvna3dX16h6″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905753155946/0324_CBSN_LeeZeldin_FWW_1276829_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”eZGDIMGI2__q”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905753155946/0324_CBSN_LeeZeldin_FWW_1276829_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”aYjuO768u2Us”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905753155946/0324_CBSN_LeeZeldin_FWW_1276832_0/0324_CBSN_LeeZeldin_FWW_1276832_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”I5PH1BXrRhes”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905753155946/0324_CBSN_LeeZeldin_FWW_1276832_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”5ZIE_QQdUDqf”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905753155946/0324_CBSN_LeeZeldin_FWW_1276832_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”rep-lee-zeldin-explains-why-he-thinks-ahca-is-better-than-obamacare”,”title”:”Rep. Lee Zeldin explains why he thinks AHCA is better than Obamacare”,”headline”:”Rep. Lee Zeldin explains why he thinks AHCA is better than Obamacare”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) joins CBSN to explain why he supports the American Health Care Act, the GOPu0027s Obamacare replacement plan.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:289,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 17:35:42″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 18:16:16″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 13:35:42″,”keywords”:”act, American, cbsn, gop, health care, lee zeldin, live streaming, live video, obamacare, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”e3f3308f-14f6-4c1b-9243-b26803d97b3b”,”name”:”act”,”slug”:”act”},{“id”:”9e9f2bfa-4224-4a40-931e-5e0755708ea0″,”name”:”American”,”slug”:”american”},{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”5c197ccc-a17e-42ed-8181-deb5d0e458b3″,”name”:”gop”,”slug”:”gop”},{“id”:”ca879970-5a2f-495b-a654-36abf66dfa52″,”name”:”health care”,”slug”:”health-care”},{“id”:”0d0d291f-2afb-4449-8efc-82fbe588c8dd”,”name”:”lee zeldin”,”slug”:”lee-zeldin”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”01bf712c-6d2d-4b87-b270-296278d4a399″,”name”:”obamacare”,”slug”:”obamacare”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/fec1c2ed-bd0e-49cb-8fb2-bf6ea53eb805/thumbnail/140×90/9586e646a81b90feec759957fd970a66/0324-cbsn-leezeldin-fww-1276831-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/fec1c2ed-bd0e-49cb-8fb2-bf6ea53eb805/thumbnail/940×470/2d1d6ac8391a94e81d2eabc77a668ea8/0324-cbsn-leezeldin-fww-1276831-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/fec1c2ed-bd0e-49cb-8fb2-bf6ea53eb805/thumbnail/1200×630/8232eb7b8d1f2a7a04c3da7ef215ba81/0324-cbsn-leezeldin-fww-1276831-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”4O7XV1SlDufX_t3S1STFOaN21hQ_cW9I”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”UpKe230ogyaL”},”HXSDnGuw6qaQ”:{“id”:”714016b3-2060-4660-9455-1d50b9db395a”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”HXSDnGuw6qaQ”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905699395563/0324_Crimesider_1276766_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”E5AXN4JnxSJ9″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905699395563/0324_Crimesider_1276766_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Z0DeTGWVbk6k”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905699395563/0324_Crimesider_1276766_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”VTbuZVaFtLE7″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905699395563/0324_Crimesider_1276777_0/0324_Crimesider_1276777_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”3qk_Fw_jZLhC”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905699395563/0324_Crimesider_1276777_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”15GxB65P4J0z”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905699395563/0324_Crimesider_1276777_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”nyc-killing-motivated-by-pure-hatred”,”title”:”NYC killing u0022motivated by pure hatredu0022″,”headline”:”NYC killing u0022motivated by pure hatredu0022″,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Prosecutors say James Jackson was u0022motivated by pure hatredu0022 when he allegedly stabbed a 66-year-old man to death on a Manhattan street. They say Jackson confessed to targeting black men. WCBS-TVu0027s Raegan Medgie reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:98,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 16:42:46″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 16:59:22″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 12:42:46″,”keywords”:”news, murder, video, James, cbs, stabbing, hatred, jackson, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”a86d1ca4-2769-4700-9961-d7322b6e79f4″,”name”:”murder”,”slug”:”murder”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”b8b186dd-64ea-437c-ae2d-0a53c132d85a”,”name”:”James”,”slug”:”james”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”ded45b05-ed2f-464f-afed-5a85089dc6d8″,”name”:”stabbing”,”slug”:”stabbing”},{“id”:”eb33e1ea-dcbe-4a98-8620-ecd6ba27b38b”,”name”:”hatred”,”slug”:”hatred”},{“id”:”f1b78408-6a01-40b8-896d-e438828c7b13″,”name”:”jackson”,”slug”:”jackson”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/350014e9-43ee-4774-8166-efe0986dbc5f/thumbnail/140×90/666974eb6e2bed4c93d75bb959ce8dc5/0324-crimesider-1276767-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/350014e9-43ee-4774-8166-efe0986dbc5f/thumbnail/940×470/da140173995cf1d91db90627a3ffe4e0/0324-crimesider-1276767-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/350014e9-43ee-4774-8166-efe0986dbc5f/thumbnail/1200×630/e71e06994e80fc2947aa3f99a0f373bf/0324-crimesider-1276767-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”9pTmTR_c9Hwy953ef3RXkRKme2XF1emr”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”video”,”topic_name”:”Video”,”topic_parent_slug”:”video”,”topic_parent”:”Video”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”video”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”HXSDnGuw6qaQ”},”gd2EAZhNNPUb”:{“id”:”464cf439-18b9-4a73-9be8-34f279460d42″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”gd2EAZhNNPUb”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905659971951/CBSN_fusion_police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video_video_1276686_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”bD_dy2F_395c”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905659971951/CBSN_fusion_police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video_video_1276686_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”pIKFp78XV92n”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905659971951/CBSN_fusion_police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video_video_1276686_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”_KqSzQUavhx_”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905659971951/CBSN_fusion_police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video_video_1276701_0/CBSN_fusion_police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video_video_1276701_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”a9zQqO1AYf0l”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905659971951/CBSN_fusion_police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video_video_1276701_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”Ors6V_HqdVfB”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905659971951/CBSN_fusion_police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video_video_1276701_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video”,”title”:”Cop calls back scammer and the conversation goes viral”,”headline”:”Cop calls back scammer and the conversation goes viral”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A police officer called back a scammer who claimed to be from the IRS, and then posted the video online to warn consumers.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:117,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 15:58:14″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 16:24:21″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 11:58:14″,”keywords”:”police, irs, cop, scammer, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”6f686710-7528-4d7b-9787-75ef925211d3″,”name”:”police”,”slug”:”police”},{“id”:”73369d08-534d-475f-81bf-df8d0b546b8b”,”name”:”irs”,”slug”:”irs”},{“id”:”88a36fa3-d68e-4797-95b9-21db56f92c30″,”name”:”cop”,”slug”:”cop”},{“id”:”f72127e0-f4df-4ae1-a819-44da7d2253e4″,”name”:”scammer”,”slug”:”scammer”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/8dbafb18-5abb-4dff-9e2d-91123f64ea3b/thumbnail/140×90/6b3211fed835fe68f4539aa92e271772/cbsn-fusion-police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video-thumbnail-1276687-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/8dbafb18-5abb-4dff-9e2d-91123f64ea3b/thumbnail/940×470/f2fc10a58f4ae0021260f63df5f2f8a8/cbsn-fusion-police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video-thumbnail-1276687-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/8dbafb18-5abb-4dff-9e2d-91123f64ea3b/thumbnail/1200×630/b9c2d11e834bd449bd643121f47008c1/cbsn-fusion-police-call-back-scammer-in-awkward-viral-video-thumbnail-1276687-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”PgIoP1oDJM0QwqRFOtxIZwoBYj1wXK1R”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”gd2EAZhNNPUb”},”TmDF1eLLBTYa”:{“id”:”9013ad98-79a9-41eb-9c9b-629c17df5a37″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”TmDF1eLLBTYa”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905653315874/CBSN_fusion_trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare_video_1276670_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”LLRDFAwy4pYe”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905653315874/CBSN_fusion_trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare_video_1276670_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”JMvuPMYDuxuA”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905653315874/CBSN_fusion_trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare_video_1276670_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”8jDVPzBP4N_e”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905653315874/CBSN_fusion_trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare_video_1276678_500/CBSN_fusion_trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare_video_1276678_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”Yh_ug9NItBiL”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905653315874/CBSN_fusion_trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare_video_1276678_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”uUc_OVuRERrU”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905653315874/CBSN_fusion_trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare_video_1276678_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare”,”title”:”Trump tells Congress, vote for new health bill or live with Obamacare”,”headline”:”Trump tells Congress, vote for new health bill or live with Obamacare”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”President Donald Trump is telling Republicans to vote u0022yesu0022 for the American Health Care Act or they are stuck with Obamacare. CBS Newsu0027 Major Garrett explains why itu0027s the biggest gamble of the Trump presidency so far.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:358,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 15:46:13″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 16:24:13″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 11:46:13″,”keywords”:”donald trump, health, insurance , Republicans, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”7d2b9010-1197-4570-91f0-8813cd36dcf9″,”name”:”donald trump”,”slug”:”donald-trump”},{“id”:”b7635a6c-5bd0-4907-a23d-51f8177b9f79″,”name”:”health”,”slug”:”health”},{“id”:”7f948c3e-ad0d-4f38-b08a-42ce95f6180b”,”name”:”insurance “,”slug”:”insurance”},{“id”:”c971d824-a45a-4ea4-a735-19d15f3b494d”,”name”:”Republicans”,”slug”:”republicans”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/9e07aaec-e00d-4dfe-9666-ea40c7479878/thumbnail/140×90/485d1b2b1c4ee25da3c2c8c203cc811b/cbsn-fusion-trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare-thumbnail-1276671-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/9e07aaec-e00d-4dfe-9666-ea40c7479878/thumbnail/940×470/9de765ab95ae5d3d8e53b4a43105b484/cbsn-fusion-trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare-thumbnail-1276671-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/9e07aaec-e00d-4dfe-9666-ea40c7479878/thumbnail/1200×630/a82990750d2917ff6d055ebdfbe81edf/cbsn-fusion-trumps-ultimatum-approve-new-bill-or-stick-to-obamacare-thumbnail-1276671-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”XM1jwGxcZ8BiXNNFWKVTeP1QclFQDw03″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”TmDF1eLLBTYa”},”0kB2XMezG0vx”:{“id”:”d72bdc98-3a9d-45c8-ae0a-bc6491934680″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”0kB2XMezG0vx”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905652803698/0324_CBSN_FWV_HealthBillTroubles_1276698_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”R3uZm2z4X0Qy”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905652803698/0324_CBSN_FWV_HealthBillTroubles_1276698_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Ss28Tt13f9Lj”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905652803698/0324_CBSN_FWV_HealthBillTroubles_1276698_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”sEFyIO8rG7Qd”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905652803698/0324_CBSN_FWV_HealthBillTroubles_1276703_500/0324_CBSN_FWV_HealthBillTroubles_1276703_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”0DZ4KXp9bM8F”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905652803698/0324_CBSN_FWV_HealthBillTroubles_1276703_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”VkYIjscHfk0w”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905652803698/0324_CBSN_FWV_HealthBillTroubles_1276703_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”democrats-slam-gop-health-bill-ahead-of-vote”,”title”:”Democrats slam GOP health bill ahead of vote”,”headline”:”Democrats slam GOP health bill ahead of vote”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Democrats are blasting the American Health Care Act, and Republicans remain divided as it comes to a vote in the House today. Politicou0027s health care reporter Dan Diamond joins CBSN to discuss the billu0027s fate.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:288,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 15:45:04″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 16:24:32″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 11:45:04″,”keywords”:”cbsn, democrats, gop, health, live streaming, live video, video, vote, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”d732c394-44a5-453c-b26f-fad11c4925b3″,”name”:”democrats”,”slug”:”democrats”},{“id”:”5c197ccc-a17e-42ed-8181-deb5d0e458b3″,”name”:”gop”,”slug”:”gop”},{“id”:”b7635a6c-5bd0-4907-a23d-51f8177b9f79″,”name”:”health”,”slug”:”health”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”488903a3-c9b2-4fc0-b7b2-0c9d68d9c796″,”name”:”vote”,”slug”:”vote”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/4053913d-956e-479c-b4b0-896e95eb7b72/thumbnail/140×90/4037fa66e676f4a55ed0282f80e6d226/0324-cbsn-fwv-healthbilltroubles-1276699-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/4053913d-956e-479c-b4b0-896e95eb7b72/thumbnail/940×470/19c7afff425c65e32bda7d7f60b60d83/0324-cbsn-fwv-healthbilltroubles-1276699-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/4053913d-956e-479c-b4b0-896e95eb7b72/thumbnail/1200×630/a6c58da0291561e4d0eaf5a49f962f64/0324-cbsn-fwv-healthbilltroubles-1276699-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”k_Mc1yBB0HdLMvtwc47eWyjLfT1h0S3Y”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”0kB2XMezG0vx”},”bI49PtXHN85C”:{“id”:”79d96d7c-3f61-4028-a36f-636e2fd9318d”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”bI49PtXHN85C”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905652803529/CBSN_fusion_what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed_video_1276667_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”R4CnS685h3Vx”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905652803529/CBSN_fusion_what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed_video_1276667_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”_NjqoWMwdr2G”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905652803529/CBSN_fusion_what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed_video_1276667_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”m_RmFiWZQnh8″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905652803529/CBSN_fusion_what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed_video_1276674_0/CBSN_fusion_what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed_video_1276674_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”tCK0oLJwf3V2″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905652803529/CBSN_fusion_what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed_video_1276674_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”_9SdvhrWcfGK”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905652803529/CBSN_fusion_what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed_video_1276674_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed”,”title”:”American Health Care Act still in jeopardy after delay”,”headline”:”American Health Care Act still in jeopardy after delay”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”The House vote on the American Health Care Act was pushed back one day, but at least 35 Republican lawmakers still oppose the bill. CBS Newsu0027 Chip Reid explains why so many Republicans are not supporting their partyu0027s Obamacare replacement plan.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:254,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 15:43:01″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 16:08:23″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 11:43:01″,”keywords”:”bill, republican, donald trump, health care, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”46db3ece-54f2-43cb-a93b-7d9d1130a3ae”,”name”:”bill”,”slug”:”bill”},{“id”:”6af7c6fd-f196-4459-b429-5c4c3f7bce3c”,”name”:”republican”,”slug”:”republican”},{“id”:”7d2b9010-1197-4570-91f0-8813cd36dcf9″,”name”:”donald trump”,”slug”:”donald-trump”},{“id”:”ca879970-5a2f-495b-a654-36abf66dfa52″,”name”:”health care”,”slug”:”health-care”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/a06bd0be-4e56-4d70-897a-f331e62278f4/thumbnail/140×90/e8a8d798bc2870a888eafd3af5bb3c44/cbsn-fusion-what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed-thumbnail-1276669-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/a06bd0be-4e56-4d70-897a-f331e62278f4/thumbnail/940×470/a28a07e0d70af43702ad3fc9f1ed9c10/cbsn-fusion-what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed-thumbnail-1276669-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/a06bd0be-4e56-4d70-897a-f331e62278f4/thumbnail/1200×630/43162979c54438cda218d22314582a19/cbsn-fusion-what-lawmakers-are-doing-to-ensure-the-health-bill-is-passed-thumbnail-1276669-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”O_cIYS7VFcjJMn5bOaV_JUYBWwFoQ_ce”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”bI49PtXHN85C”},”FmDcyu_4P1dv”:{“id”:”e2679ec4-07c5-4946-a313-7291f45ab195″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”FmDcyu_4P1dv”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905647683623/0324_CBSN_FTX_HealthcareOverhaul_1276695_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”UUnWvPSxIoU1″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905647683623/0324_CBSN_FTX_HealthcareOverhaul_1276695_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”r5LSi6bB_Gxz”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905647683623/0324_CBSN_FTX_HealthcareOverhaul_1276695_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”ml0yyMzvM5Xe”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905647683623/0324_CBSN_FTX_HealthcareOverhaul_1276705_500/0324_CBSN_FTX_HealthcareOverhaul_1276705_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”XSHm95aE5jCv”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905647683623/0324_CBSN_FTX_HealthcareOverhaul_1276705_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”ud0E9u9xzytI”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905647683623/0324_CBSN_FTX_HealthcareOverhaul_1276705_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”trumps-now-or-never-approach-to-the-obamacare-replacement-plan”,”title”:”Trumpu0027s now-or-never approach to the Obamacare replacement plan”,”headline”:”Trumpu0027s now-or-never approach to the Obamacare replacement plan”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”The New York Timesu0027 Mark Leibovich joins CBSN to break down President Trumpu0027s ultimatum over the American Health Care Act.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:592,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 15:38:37″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 16:24:37″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 11:38:37″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/c3ac1bfe-9676-42dc-af77-1335437882d7/thumbnail/140×90/8442225d4d938f262e47d79a70b51277/0324-cbsn-ftx-healthcareoverhaul-1276696-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/c3ac1bfe-9676-42dc-af77-1335437882d7/thumbnail/940×470/a92bdeb61a6c40cd4d3d617d8de9a293/0324-cbsn-ftx-healthcareoverhaul-1276696-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/c3ac1bfe-9676-42dc-af77-1335437882d7/thumbnail/1200×630/b3c4485a1983aefdff86e3f3c55ba278/0324-cbsn-ftx-healthcareoverhaul-1276696-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”JE_YakBQ6R9GPpLCHkZfzurZ6LAZK7KW”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”FmDcyu_4P1dv”},”7g_Vfa51U0uM”:{“id”:”18858d04-a48a-40aa-a79e-21f3c0e96c2a”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”7g_Vfa51U0uM”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905632835688/0324_CBSN_FTR_48Hours_1276644_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”tPyeZd4bCAV4″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905632835688/0324_CBSN_FTR_48Hours_1276644_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”t5l8xgi6vB_M”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905632835688/0324_CBSN_FTR_48Hours_1276644_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”WJRq5MPk37jf”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905632835688/0324_CBSN_FTR_48Hours_1276647_500/0324_CBSN_FTR_48Hours_1276647_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”_a3u7E1mfWPR”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905632835688/0324_CBSN_FTR_48Hours_1276647_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”F216ra8j7BMe”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905632835688/0324_CBSN_FTR_48Hours_1276647_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”48-hours-preview-the-alternate-suspects”,”title”:”u002248 Hoursu0022 preview: The Alternate Suspects”,”headline”:”u002248 Hoursu0022 preview: The Alternate Suspects”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”u002248 Hoursu0022 correspondent Richard Schlesinger discusses his upcoming investigation, u0022The Alternate Suspects.u0022″,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:145,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 15:16:53″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 15:52:28″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 11:16:53″,”keywords”:”48 hours, cbsn, live streaming, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”0e368661-e5f5-468d-9a02-4ea95d274677″,”name”:”48 hours”,”slug”:”48-hours”},{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/5e9be35a-42bc-4794-a826-fcb634efb147/thumbnail/140×90/b86e6e9c1a7d8a59ce3667446370e116/0324-cbsn-ftr-48hours-1276645-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/5e9be35a-42bc-4794-a826-fcb634efb147/thumbnail/940×470/1b8668f0431f93c10a8e00222353b9fb/0324-cbsn-ftr-48hours-1276645-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/5e9be35a-42bc-4794-a826-fcb634efb147/thumbnail/1200×630/f7ff009d54a5e4de4fced5db375e7630/0324-cbsn-ftr-48hours-1276645-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”puSOxtqp8rcDgtYFuWBA9x4zUBAGmnC5″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”7g_Vfa51U0uM”},”YhNJgwX3iG_7″:{“id”:”dbb0d35a-0a6b-410b-974b-143719fd06ae”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”YhNJgwX3iG_7″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905616451844/CBSN_fusion_representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill_video_1276624_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”2g8Xts_FtPcc”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905616451844/CBSN_fusion_representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill_video_1276624_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”FLBl2Wop3fMZ”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905616451844/CBSN_fusion_representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill_video_1276624_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”LkUeQ72_oAri”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905616451844/CBSN_fusion_representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill_video_1276631_0/CBSN_fusion_representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill_video_1276631_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”IOgeI7v4Df85″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905616451844/CBSN_fusion_representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill_video_1276631_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”1tU2HtQ0SbnB”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905616451844/CBSN_fusion_representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill_video_1276631_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill”,”title”:”Rep. Gregg Harper explains support for health care bill”,”headline”:”Rep. Gregg Harper explains support for health care bill”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Representative Gregg Harper (R-MS) joins CBSN from Capitol Hill ahead of the vote on the American Health Care Act. Harper explains why he is voting u0022yesu0022 for the bill and believes it will pass, despite its shortcomings.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:304,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 14:54:51″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 15:21:30″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 10:54:51″,”keywords”:”care, Gregg Harper, health, vote, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”62558b15-3d83-4a62-b266-216ea3174e63″,”name”:”care”,”slug”:”care”},{“id”:”bd96c090-8ac7-46c5-97d8-aefc08942de7″,”name”:”Gregg Harper”,”slug”:”gregg-harper”},{“id”:”b7635a6c-5bd0-4907-a23d-51f8177b9f79″,”name”:”health”,”slug”:”health”},{“id”:”488903a3-c9b2-4fc0-b7b2-0c9d68d9c796″,”name”:”vote”,”slug”:”vote”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/c549c54e-ba2e-4664-aaf0-2a06f6dd036e/thumbnail/140×90/5f6bb042d9b0c388c6d35ab6a8596f26/cbsn-fusion-representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill-thumbnail-1276625-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/c549c54e-ba2e-4664-aaf0-2a06f6dd036e/thumbnail/940×470/61a0277d0ddea872d86decec807f3795/cbsn-fusion-representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill-thumbnail-1276625-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/c549c54e-ba2e-4664-aaf0-2a06f6dd036e/thumbnail/1200×630/cb75e41a65b8adca47c4252f80d07f2b/cbsn-fusion-representative-gregg-harper-explains-why-he-supports-the-new-health-bill-thumbnail-1276625-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”Hw2KTglU9yt0NJDASwwpZmT_4CAPwZTf”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”YhNJgwX3iG_7″},”j1fBW6M5VShU”:{“id”:”96cce882-056e-4802-aedf-328620b6ceae”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”j1fBW6M5VShU”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/905612867663/CBSN_fusion_trumps-agenda-for-the-day_video_1276612_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”PRn43qwr_cQD”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905612867663/CBSN_fusion_trumps-agenda-for-the-day_video_1276612_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”ljWG7M_v59F9″,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905612867663/CBSN_fusion_trumps-agenda-for-the-day_video_1276612_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”MBDEs9ryS51a”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905612867663/CBSN_fusion_trumps-agenda-for-the-day_video_1276618_500/CBSN_fusion_trumps-agenda-for-the-day_video_1276618_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”TTCTCrlc_8pd”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905612867663/CBSN_fusion_trumps-agenda-for-the-day_video_1276618_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”3qsv6YREI_aI”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/905612867663/CBSN_fusion_trumps-agenda-for-the-day_video_1276618_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”trumps-agenda-for-the-day”,”title”:”The Trump administrationu0027s agenda today: March 24″,”headline”:”The Trump administrationu0027s agenda today: March 24″,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Today in Trump: The president makes an announcement about the Keystone XL pipeline, meets Medal of Honor recipients.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:40,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 14:49:51″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 15:16:17″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 10:49:51″,”keywords”:”administration, agenda, trump, white house, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”fc11a10f-36b1-488a-ae08-8db5e0c95370″,”name”:”administration”,”slug”:”administration”},{“id”:”a9895564-cef0-41b5-9d8a-0e7748d6db7d”,”name”:”agenda”,”slug”:”agenda”},{“id”:”183b2445-dd43-46aa-8491-eaf3f05721c8″,”name”:”trump”,”slug”:”trump”},{“id”:”b47f80f6-fd10-4a05-92c6-0e5f8983b1a5″,”name”:”white house”,”slug”:”white-house”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/42ed66aa-74f1-4fd6-9294-e53a2ab9bd10/thumbnail/140×90/0634b36f07f0ca74cd69757590d3ba74/cbsn-fusion-trumps-agenda-for-the-day-thumbnail-1276613-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/42ed66aa-74f1-4fd6-9294-e53a2ab9bd10/thumbnail/940×470/603b4a93a9724aa04c30dfa238671e24/cbsn-fusion-trumps-agenda-for-the-day-thumbnail-1276613-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/42ed66aa-74f1-4fd6-9294-e53a2ab9bd10/thumbnail/1200×630/c035c4e0271b9c7693179e5ef0df970c/cbsn-fusion-trumps-agenda-for-the-day-thumbnail-1276613-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”1hFOk_C4zReDB6nVLexyTy9uoScbWoLZ”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”j1fBW6M5VShU”}},”paging”:{“total”:107,”offset”:0,”limit”:”30″},”related”:[],”recent”:{“1E1vcaiT9KZt”:{“id”:”17e9e971-2766-4800-9849-8bf9e6066499″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”1E1vcaiT9KZt”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277005_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”sWMoOEq8_ja4″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277005_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”SVueJFIhFBWn”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277005_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”DFyF2HV7mnNa”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_500/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”4J1jkfeNticR”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”qc3IWXv1Rmwo”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy”,”title”:”Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”headline”:”Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”28-year-old Matias Ferreira was serving in Afghanistan when he stepped on a I.E.D and lost both legs from the knee down. The double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York. Steve Hartman reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:164,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:56:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:33:23″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:56:00″,”keywords”:”news, video, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6013043d-52a1-437f-8c1c-a16e93c37d55/thumbnail/140×90/1f41e95a925a35d3da0600ca14f86a1a/0324-eve-hartman-1277006-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6013043d-52a1-437f-8c1c-a16e93c37d55/thumbnail/940×470/373b1ec849157c0f0abb0aac80339ad6/0324-eve-hartman-1277006-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6013043d-52a1-437f-8c1c-a16e93c37d55/thumbnail/1200×630/5656d972922e7316280d1274806b14a3/0324-eve-hartman-1277006-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”oCzCtp3OaHb9W4L5hRI8M2sUzLek1S59″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”1E1vcaiT9KZt”},”0Bc0BJAFAPpW”:{“id”:”66c77a71-85b8-4f8e-a4ea-e2082e185838″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”0Bc0BJAFAPpW”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1276998_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”UxD8q70shr8s”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1276998_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”R0LmVy0Qy2Oe”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1276998_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”je9L1yvyuahQ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_0/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”KGHpXDM_pZUW”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”2ol7xT4CSEaw”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”bus-driver-involved-in-deadly-texas-crash-hailed-as-a-hero”,”title”:”Bus driver involved in deadly Texas crash hailed as a hero”,”headline”:”Bus driver involved in deadly Texas crash hailed as a hero”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A terrible crash on a Texas highway between a truck, a bus and a car led to two deaths on Thursday evening. But as David Begnaud reports, quick thinking by the bus driver prevented an even bigger tragedy.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:109,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:46:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:48″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:46:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/efbff296-d706-4114-a9e3-4c5da04f4120/thumbnail/140×90/3fc781d5b67522b71697f5b2c52db8b9/0324-en-begnaud-1277002-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/efbff296-d706-4114-a9e3-4c5da04f4120/thumbnail/940×470/6d22a831b0bb464f9227f93a4dd39081/0324-en-begnaud-1277002-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/efbff296-d706-4114-a9e3-4c5da04f4120/thumbnail/1200×630/848ac614dc71e947f9d06b73e6ef752b/0324-en-begnaud-1277002-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”fZjbHhZEKNxgte1ybT5B04Kd9xm0ER7o”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”0Bc0BJAFAPpW”},”SvjpKvKfHXNT”:{“id”:”46db1d14-06cc-4b4a-b0bc-68f33bda09db”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”SvjpKvKfHXNT”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1276993_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”e9c9HcSBjwNj”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1276993_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”0MXKugrzAAz2″,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1276993_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”SCR51t4KtaLF”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_0/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”2aM0M2ANzBfk”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”qHnIC_Akh0Hr”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”london-attackers-unusual-background-raises-questions”,”title”:”London attackeru0027s unusual background raises questions”,”headline”:”London attackeru0027s unusual background raises questions”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Khalid Masood, the man behind Wednesdayu0027s London attack, was 52 years old, much older than most terrorists. That and other factors are puzzling authorities as they try to find out why he carried out the attack. Elizabeth Palmer reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:117,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:42:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:26″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:42:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/60c9faa2-55a6-4ea8-b90e-69e6d5237f48/thumbnail/140×90/c7bd22dbc96225be909d151820f8ca37/0324-eve-palmer-1276994-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/60c9faa2-55a6-4ea8-b90e-69e6d5237f48/thumbnail/940×470/9737b0194ce73ce9afbcd4d78a08892c/0324-eve-palmer-1276994-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/60c9faa2-55a6-4ea8-b90e-69e6d5237f48/thumbnail/1200×630/61bb0edd55e8bd3ec1adc8114d366857/0324-eve-palmer-1276994-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”odY7ue4ZAR5kawxvmuBKUOYRJzkXa7xr”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”SvjpKvKfHXNT”},”QMQB9wsmD0I2″:{“id”:”971e1394-9dac-41ad-ab67-5ba286177df0″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”QMQB9wsmD0I2″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276985_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”4fPAPIO3RA7u”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276985_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”j3oHDgwBeUoY”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276985_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”gfmBJly8Uaog”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_0/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”ndh8nQPAeWs7″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”SGSp4HymIJ70″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”60-minutes-tackles-fake-news”,”title”:”u002260 Minutesu0022 tackles fake news”,”headline”:”u002260 Minutesu0022 tackles fake news”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Fake news online played a key role in the presidential election. In an investigation for u002260 Minutes,u0022 Scott Pelley looked into how nonsense on one website can break out to become the hottest thing trending on social media.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:120,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:40:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:14″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:40:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6d80ce54-4b3d-492f-afe2-2db9150cc608/thumbnail/140×90/6f8450b2df1cbabc00f52f496654ceb5/0324-en-60-preview-1276986-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6d80ce54-4b3d-492f-afe2-2db9150cc608/thumbnail/940×470/4ba9e4b5a9abfdbcaaac1cfe8a8f2717/0324-en-60-preview-1276986-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6d80ce54-4b3d-492f-afe2-2db9150cc608/thumbnail/1200×630/cab2761850b11de1eefacad237786ce6/0324-en-60-preview-1276986-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”uTNVFZhqX0Ciz3tUvclAvN_9aYh575WJ”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”QMQB9wsmD0I2″}},”popular”:{“1E1vcaiT9KZt”:{“id”:”17e9e971-2766-4800-9849-8bf9e6066499″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”1E1vcaiT9KZt”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277005_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”sWMoOEq8_ja4″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277005_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”SVueJFIhFBWn”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277005_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”DFyF2HV7mnNa”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_500/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”4J1jkfeNticR”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”qc3IWXv1Rmwo”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906051651752/0324_EVE_HartmanNew_1277008_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”double-amputee-marine-vet-graduates-from-n-y-police-academy”,”title”:”Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”headline”:”Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”28-year-old Matias Ferreira was serving in Afghanistan when he stepped on a I.E.D and lost both legs from the knee down. The double-amputee Marine veteran is now amongst the latest graduates of the Suffolk County police academy in New York. Steve Hartman reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:164,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:56:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:33:23″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:56:00″,”keywords”:”news, video, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6013043d-52a1-437f-8c1c-a16e93c37d55/thumbnail/140×90/1f41e95a925a35d3da0600ca14f86a1a/0324-eve-hartman-1277006-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6013043d-52a1-437f-8c1c-a16e93c37d55/thumbnail/940×470/373b1ec849157c0f0abb0aac80339ad6/0324-eve-hartman-1277006-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6013043d-52a1-437f-8c1c-a16e93c37d55/thumbnail/1200×630/5656d972922e7316280d1274806b14a3/0324-eve-hartman-1277006-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”oCzCtp3OaHb9W4L5hRI8M2sUzLek1S59″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”1E1vcaiT9KZt”},”0Bc0BJAFAPpW”:{“id”:”66c77a71-85b8-4f8e-a4ea-e2082e185838″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”0Bc0BJAFAPpW”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1276998_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”UxD8q70shr8s”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1276998_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”R0LmVy0Qy2Oe”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1276998_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”je9L1yvyuahQ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_0/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”KGHpXDM_pZUW”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”2ol7xT4CSEaw”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906035779514/0324_EN_Begnaud_1277003_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”bus-driver-involved-in-deadly-texas-crash-hailed-as-a-hero”,”title”:”Bus driver involved in deadly Texas crash hailed as a hero”,”headline”:”Bus driver involved in deadly Texas crash hailed as a hero”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A terrible crash on a Texas highway between a truck, a bus and a car led to two deaths on Thursday evening. But as David Begnaud reports, quick thinking by the bus driver prevented an even bigger tragedy.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:109,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:46:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:48″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:46:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/efbff296-d706-4114-a9e3-4c5da04f4120/thumbnail/140×90/3fc781d5b67522b71697f5b2c52db8b9/0324-en-begnaud-1277002-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/efbff296-d706-4114-a9e3-4c5da04f4120/thumbnail/940×470/6d22a831b0bb464f9227f93a4dd39081/0324-en-begnaud-1277002-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/efbff296-d706-4114-a9e3-4c5da04f4120/thumbnail/1200×630/848ac614dc71e947f9d06b73e6ef752b/0324-en-begnaud-1277002-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”fZjbHhZEKNxgte1ybT5B04Kd9xm0ER7o”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”0Bc0BJAFAPpW”},”SvjpKvKfHXNT”:{“id”:”46db1d14-06cc-4b4a-b0bc-68f33bda09db”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”SvjpKvKfHXNT”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1276993_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”e9c9HcSBjwNj”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1276993_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”0MXKugrzAAz2″,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1276993_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”SCR51t4KtaLF”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_0/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”2aM0M2ANzBfk”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”qHnIC_Akh0Hr”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906034243551/0324_EVE_PALMER_1277000_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”london-attackers-unusual-background-raises-questions”,”title”:”London attackeru0027s unusual background raises questions”,”headline”:”London attackeru0027s unusual background raises questions”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Khalid Masood, the man behind Wednesdayu0027s London attack, was 52 years old, much older than most terrorists. That and other factors are puzzling authorities as they try to find out why he carried out the attack. Elizabeth Palmer reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:117,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:42:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:26″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:42:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/60c9faa2-55a6-4ea8-b90e-69e6d5237f48/thumbnail/140×90/c7bd22dbc96225be909d151820f8ca37/0324-eve-palmer-1276994-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/60c9faa2-55a6-4ea8-b90e-69e6d5237f48/thumbnail/940×470/9737b0194ce73ce9afbcd4d78a08892c/0324-eve-palmer-1276994-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/60c9faa2-55a6-4ea8-b90e-69e6d5237f48/thumbnail/1200×630/61bb0edd55e8bd3ec1adc8114d366857/0324-eve-palmer-1276994-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”odY7ue4ZAR5kawxvmuBKUOYRJzkXa7xr”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”SvjpKvKfHXNT”},”QMQB9wsmD0I2″:{“id”:”971e1394-9dac-41ad-ab67-5ba286177df0″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”QMQB9wsmD0I2″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276985_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”4fPAPIO3RA7u”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276985_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”j3oHDgwBeUoY”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276985_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”gfmBJly8Uaog”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_0/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”ndh8nQPAeWs7″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”SGSp4HymIJ70″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906027587609/0324_EN_60_Preview_1276991_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”60-minutes-tackles-fake-news”,”title”:”u002260 Minutesu0022 tackles fake news”,”headline”:”u002260 Minutesu0022 tackles fake news”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Fake news online played a key role in the presidential election. In an investigation for u002260 Minutes,u0022 Scott Pelley looked into how nonsense on one website can break out to become the hottest thing trending on social media.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:120,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:40:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:14″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:40:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6d80ce54-4b3d-492f-afe2-2db9150cc608/thumbnail/140×90/6f8450b2df1cbabc00f52f496654ceb5/0324-en-60-preview-1276986-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6d80ce54-4b3d-492f-afe2-2db9150cc608/thumbnail/940×470/4ba9e4b5a9abfdbcaaac1cfe8a8f2717/0324-en-60-preview-1276986-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/6d80ce54-4b3d-492f-afe2-2db9150cc608/thumbnail/1200×630/cab2761850b11de1eefacad237786ce6/0324-en-60-preview-1276986-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”uTNVFZhqX0Ciz3tUvclAvN_9aYh575WJ”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”QMQB9wsmD0I2″},”WXy_d1vammWG”:{“id”:”a6fbd8c0-3cdd-49e1-b498-38d0db065744″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”WXy_d1vammWG”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276990_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”8PQbyGK9Xw5L”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276990_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”G_I8bHTUV6ps”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276990_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”BFl99Q65gEmy”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276996_0/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276996_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”2f7CFhprL5vr”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276996_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”qJFdTxg12ezF”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906031171562/0324_EVE_PEGUES_1276996_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”top-dem-on-house-intel-committee-blasts-chair-for-discussing-probe-with-trump”,”title”:”Top Dem on House Intel Committee blasts chair for discussing probe with Trump”,”headline”:”Top Dem on House Intel Committee blasts chair for discussing probe with Trump”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said the warning by the committeeu0027s Republican chairman to the White House about foreign surveillance of President Trumpu0027s transition was an attempt to divert attention from Mr. Trumpu0027s tweets about being wiretapped by his predecessor. Jeff Pegues reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:134,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:37:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:43″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:37:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/03809485-d86b-49ff-9b68-4e7021b779bc/thumbnail/140×90/5c612fe78b125470d10a7425c82e697c/0324-eve-pegues-1276988-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/03809485-d86b-49ff-9b68-4e7021b779bc/thumbnail/940×470/04075507f3469bb6257f1eed85c31b0f/0324-eve-pegues-1276988-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/03809485-d86b-49ff-9b68-4e7021b779bc/thumbnail/1200×630/b65bb5a478981fcaf62fdf9cb37c3e2f/0324-eve-pegues-1276988-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”_ZFvVGcUMhBtzy2eK8OUscbQ1Sn11OMg”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”WXy_d1vammWG”},”pnR_LPIAeOLV”:{“id”:”1c72bf2a-c756-48b9-afe2-d574f68ec1fe”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”pnR_LPIAeOLV”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276978_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”aziTQNZ9uJki”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276978_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”bCEhWKMOsmDK”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276978_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”q6pjR8pET0UY”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276983_0/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276983_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”dweK_QZH05U4″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276983_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”e8gpPC_t0swj”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/03/24/906024003935/0324_EN_Dickerson_1276983_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”john-dickerson-on-the-way-forward-for-gops-health-care-efforts”,”title”:”John Dickerson on the way forward for GOPu0027s health care efforts”,”headline”:”John Dickerson on the way forward for GOPu0027s health care efforts”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Replacing Obamacare, one of President Trumpu0027s top priorities, failed on Friday. CBS News political director and host of u0022Face The Nationu0022 John Dickerson weighs in on how the White House can get on track.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:106,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-03-24 22:36:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-03-25 01:14:31″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-03-24 18:36:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, news, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/acc27aed-4032-4a15-b218-649add618633/thumbnail/140×90/a937db6bf044578b1195e8376ccb11c7/0324-en-dickerson-1276980-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/acc27aed-4032-4a15-b218-649add618633/thumbnail/940×470/ade58187842da7b4527db038fb778109/0324-en-dickerson-1276980-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/03/24/acc27aed-4032-4a15-b218-649add618633/thumbnail/1200×630/b39532d15f0475272cf52274053a3601/0324-en-dickerson-1276980-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”5Zx36CZeVu2p6zn6ccOqfOqV3_3zQRBt”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”pnR_LPIAeOLV”}},”search”:null,”type”:”category”,”pagetype”:”page”,”label”:”3/24: Republicans pull Obamacare replacement as bill fractures party; Double-amputee Marine vet graduates from N.Y. police academy”,”sponsored”:”false”,”subscriber”:false,”value”:”CBS Evening News Full Episodes”,”page”:1,”irisTvEnabled”:false,”complete_coverage”:null}