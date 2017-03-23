William Shatner, Nick Viall urged to call truce

William Shatner is awfully upset that Nick Viall is on “Dancing with the Stars,” and he wants the “Bachelor” star to get the boot.

“Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron asked for a truce on Wednesday, wishing Shatner a happy birthday and tweeting, “Any chance I can negotiate a truce between you & @viallnicholas28 ??”

Happy Birthday to my pal @WilliamShatner! Any chance I can negotiate a truce between you & @viallnicholas28 ?? 😂🎂🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/no9IJNaamb — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 22, 2017

Shatner went on a Twitter tirade against Viall on Monday and Tuesday, urging viewers to vote off the reality star, saying, “My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?”

My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me? 👍🏻😏 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 20, 2017

The “Star Trek” actor, who said he’s watched the show “for years,” doesn’t even seem to have a horse in the race, tweeting, “Whoever your favorite is – just not Nick- make the 10 phone calls for them.”

He tried to rouse the “Bachelor” franchise’s fans, Bachelor Nation, as well, saying, “How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick?” and “Keep voting #DWTS Don’t vote 4 Nick #BachelorNation.” Shatner explained that any fans who watched the “Bachelorette” season with Andi Dorfman would understand his dislike.

Viall simply responded to Shatner with a sad emoji.

Later, Bergeron joked, “If I can bring peace to this reality show I’m moving on to @Schwarzenegger & @realDonaldTrump.”

Shatner responded with an eyeroll emoji and said, “Who do you think you are, Kissinger? Fine he can stay. I’m not kissing him though. He can accept my rose.”