Westbrook posts 35th triple-double; Thunder roll past 76ers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook recorded his 35th triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 122-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
The Thunder have won 16 straight games against Philadelphia, a run that stretches to the 2008-09 season, the franchise’s first in Oklahoma City.
Westbrook, who made all six of his field-goal attempts and all six of his free throws, has recorded five triple-doubles against Philadelphia, his highest total against any NBA team.
He needs six triple-doubles in Oklahoma City’s final 11 games to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season record, set during the 1961-62 season.
Nik Stauskas led the 76ers with 20 points, reaching the 20-point mark in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Oklahoma City dominated the 76ers on the boards, posting a 54-25 rebounding advantage.
After 11 lead changes in the opening minutes, the Thunder seized control with a 14-3 run near the end of the first quarter that put them ahead 29-22. Oklahoma City pushed its lead to 14 at one point before settling for a 63-50 halftime lead.
Philadelphia scored to start the third quarter, then the Thunder scored the next 15 points to build a 26-point lead and the triple-double watch intensified. Westbrook’s 10th assist came when Taj Gibson rattled in a 15-foot jumper at the 9:10 mark and the 10th rebound came with 7:08 left in the quarter.
It was the 13th time this season, and the 27th time in his career, Westbrook clinched a triple-double in the third quarter. He left the game with 2:39 left in the quarter and didn’t return.
Enes Kanter posted his 17th double-double of the season for the Thunder with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
TIP-INS:
76ers: The team confirmed before the game that center Joel Embiid would have surgery in the coming days to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, but offered no timetable for his return. … Jahlil Okafor, who missed Monday’s game at Orlando with right knee soreness, started against the Thunder and played 17 minutes, scoring six points. … Dario Saric scored 12 points, extending his double-figure scoring streak to 21 straight games, the longest by a rookie this season. … Stauskas matched his season high with five 3-pointers, going 5-of-5 from behind the arc in the first half.
Thunder: With its 41st win of the season, Oklahoma City is assured of a .500 or better record for the eighth straight season. Only two other teams, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, have as long a streak. … Westbrook has 72 triple-doubles and needs six more to tie Wilt Chamberlain for fourth on the NBA all-time list. … Westbrook didn’t attempt a 3-pointer in a game for the first time since March 14, 2016.
UP NEXT:
76ers: Will continue a five-game road swing at Chicago on Friday.
Thunder: Will have a three-day break before a road back-to-back at Houston on Sunday and Dallas on Monday.