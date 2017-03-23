Weather Update: Thursday Morning, March 23, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Temperatures climbing into the weekend.



Cooler start to Thursday, but seasonable temperatures on the way this afternoon.

Fair skies early with some passing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the low 60’s.

Temperatures start to climb on Friday under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be nearing 70°.

Another storm system moves in for the weekend – the beginning of an unsettled pattern.

Cloudy for Saturday with showers and storms moving in late. Highs in the low 70’s.

Some of those showers will linger into early Sunday with highs again in the low 70’s.

Temperatures climb into the mid 70’s to start next week with more wet weather on the way late Monday into Tuesday.