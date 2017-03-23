Utah man celebrating marriage milestone among attack victims

A man from Utah was among the three victims killed in the deadly attack in London, his family said in a statement Thursday.

Kurt Cochran died Wednesday when a man tried to mow down as many people as he could on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a police officer on the nearby grounds of Britain’s Parliament. The attacker was shot to death by police officers.

Cochran’s brother-in-law, Clint Payne, said that Cochran and his wife Melissa were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Cochran’s wife was seriously injured in the attack and was hospitalized, Payne said.