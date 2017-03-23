Today in Trump: March 23, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Gorsuch confirmation hearings, day four

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch has withstood two days of testimony — outside witnesses will be testifiyging today.

House health care vote

This evening, President Trump faces his first major legislative test, the vote to replace the existing health law, the Affordable Care Act. The White House has been meeting with House Republicans, but will those meetings with the administration be enough? CBS has been counting the votes opposed — here’s our list.

Cabinet

Senate Banking Committee holds confirmation hearing for Jay Clayton to be chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9:30 a.m.

Senate Agriculture Committee holds the confirmation hearing for Sonny Perdue to be Agriculture Secretary. 10:00am.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Gorsuch confirmation hearings, day three

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch has testified at his confirmation hearings for one long day — Now comes round two, and then the witnesses — four panels of outside witnesses brought in by Republicans and Democrats will testify about Gorsuch, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

GOP health-care bill: Will it pass? The whip count

Republicans need 216 votes to win passage in the House. They can lose no more than 21. If they lose 22, there would likely be a 215 to 215 tie, which means the bill would fail.

Here’s CBS News’ list of the House Republicans who at this moment say they cannot support the bill in its current form. It’s a list that’s subject to change, with a lot of arms to be twisted and horses to be traded in the next couple of days. We will be updating the regularly, if and when members decide on how they’re voting or change their minds.

Trump communications may have ended up in “incidental collection,” says intel chair

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes revealed Wednesday that it’s possible that President Trump’s personal communications might have been picked up by the intelligence community through “incidental collection.”

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, the California Republican said that he learned of “significant developments” that he’s now “alarmed” by since his panel heard testimony Monday from FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers.

President Trump will travel to Brussels for May NATO meeting

The White House has announced what is expected to be President Donald Trump’s first foreign trip.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the president will travel to Brussels, Belgium, on May 25 for a meeting with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state.

Trump will deliver commencement address at Liberty University

President Trump will deliver the keynote address at Liberty University’s commencement ceremony.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. provided the details of the May 13 graduation ceremony in a statement Wednesday.

Falwell was a close ally to Trump during his campaign and told The Associated Press in January that he’d been asked to lead a presidential task force on higher education reform.