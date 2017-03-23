Thursday morning power outage update

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A few hundred customers still don’t have power this morning after the Tuesday evening storms.

EPB’s 6:00 AM update shows 161 outages affecting 305 customers.

That’s from a peak of 60,000 on Tuesday evening.

EPB expects to fix the remaining issues by later this morning.

Georgia Power reports all their customers, except for less than 5 in Varnell, are back online.

The Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative still had 65 customers without power last night.

The outages include Marion County, The Beersheba Springs area of Grundy County, Dunlap and Pikeville.

SVEC President Mike Partin last night said he hopes to fix those by daylight.

And Volunteer Energy is working on some customers in Polk County.

They report that a tree limb came down Wednesday evening to cut off power to about 17 homes.