The Latest: Williams only Zags player finding stroke early

West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) drives to the basket as Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins, top, defends during the first half of an NCAA Tournament college basketball regional semifinal game Thursday, March 23, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

8:15 p.m.

Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams is one of the only players to find his stroke in the first half of the Bulldogs’ Sweet 16 matchup against West Virginia.

Williams has made all four shots from the field, including a 3-pointer that put Gonzaga up 21-16 with just under 8 minutes left in the first half.

His teammates have made just 4 of 14 shots from the field and the Mountaineers are doing even worse, shooting 5 for 18. They missed their first four from long range before Jevon Carter hit a 3 just before Williams answered.

— Josh Dubow from San Jose, California

___

8 p.m.

Tyler Dorsey has scored 12 points, Jordan Bell has eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots, and No. 3 seed Oregon leads No. 7 Michigan 35-33 at halftime in a Midwest Regional semifinal.

Derrick Walton Jr. has 11 points and seven assists for the Wolverines.

There were eight ties and eight lead changes the first 20 minutes as both teams struggled with their shooting.

Oregon finished the half at 41.4 percent after making its last four shots. Michigan hit its last three and is shooting 39.3 percent.

Moe Wagner, who scored a career-high 26 points against Louisville on Sunday, has struggled mightily. He’s just 2 of 8 for four points.

— Eric Olson reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.

7:55 p.m.

There is a lot of Big Ten love inside the Sprint Center for the Midwest Regional semifinals.

As fans of No. 4 seed Purdue wait for their game against top-seeded Kansas to begin, the black-and-gold contingent has been decidedly backing Michigan in the early game. The seventh-seeded Wolverines are in a nip-and-tuck game with No. 3 seed Oregon for the right to advance to the Elite Eight.

No doubt, Purdue fans hope the Michigan fans return the favor.

Even with a large crowd of Oregon fans behind its bench, and the two brotherly Big Ten fan bases, the vast majority of the 19,000 fans are wearing blue and red in support of the Jayhawks.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.

___

7:50 p.m.

Gonzaga has managed to handle West Virginia’s relentless press at the start of this Sweet 16 matchup.

The Bulldogs haven’t turned the ball over against the full-court press in the opening minutes and have a plus-two turnover margin against the team that led the nation with a plus-7.8 coming into the game.

With Gonzaga’s defense holding the Mountaineers to 1-for-6 shooting, the top-seeded Bulldogs have taken an early 10-6 lead as they seek their third trip in school history to the regional final.

— Josh Dubow in San Jose, California.

___

7:40 p.m.

Michigan, the nation’s best team at avoiding turnovers, has coughed up the ball five times in the first 13 minutes of its Midwest Regional semifinal against Oregon. That’s quite a change; the Wolverines had a combined 10 turnovers in 80 minutes against Oklahoma State and Louisville in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 7-seeded Wolverines lead the Ducks 18-16. The teams were a combined 10 for 33 (30 percent).

___

7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Michigan and No. 3 Oregon are having a hard time getting shots to fall early in their Midwest Regional semifinal.

Each team started 4 for 10 through the first eight minutes, and the score is tied 11-11.

Moe Wagner, who scored a career-high 26 points in the Wolverines’ upset of Louisville on Sunday, has missed his first three shots. Wagner was short with his left hand inside, was off target with another shot down low and had one blocked by Jordan Bell.

___

6:50 p.m.

Las Vegas casinos are favoring North Carolina as the NCAA Tournament resets to a 16-team field.

Futures odds compiled by Pregame.com on Thursday show the Tar Heels as a 5-1 favorite, followed by Kansas at 6-1 and Gonzaga and Arizona each at 7-1.

Sin City had trouble deciding on favorites for the tournament after Selection Sunday, with some initially listing No. 2 seed Duke as the top team and others picking Kansas and North Carolina.

But the odds now reflect each team’s new path toward the title — four wins — plus wagers placed to this point.

Arizona is the biggest favorite to win on Thursday night, facing Xavier. Arizona is favored by 7 1/2 points, but bettors are backing Xavier according to wagering totals released by William Hill US.

___

6:30 p.m.

Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are among the teams preparing to play in Thursday’s Sweet 16 games of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, which holds its semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri. The Jayhawks will face fourth-seeded Purdue, while No. 3 seed Oregon meets surging 7-seed Michigan in the region’s other game.

Gonzaga tops the West bracket and faces No. 4 seed West Virginia in games set for San Jose, California. The other regional semifinal features No. 2 seed Arizona and 11-seed Xavier, the lowest-seeded team left in the field.

The winner of Thursday’s games advance to the Elite Eight and will play Saturday for a trip to the Final Four.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25